Netflix Officially Announces “Diablo” Animated Series After Years Of Rumors

Netflix is officially heading into the world of “Diablo.” After years of rumors, Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that an animated series based on the hit video game franchise is finally in development.

The announcement came during the opening ceremony for BlizzCon 2026 on September 12. However, Blizzard is keeping several major details under wraps for the time being.

There is no release date or announced cast yet. Blizzard also hasn’t revealed exactly which part of the sprawling “Diablo” universe the series will explore.

Netflix And Blizzard Are Finally Making A “Diablo” Series

Blizzard confirmed the upcoming project as part of a massive slate of “Diablo” announcements at BlizzCon. The company described it as a new animated series “set in the world of Diablo.”

“Sanctuary’s darkness is spreading,” Blizzard teased in its announcement. The company then added that it would reveal more information as development progresses. For now, that means fans have more questions than answers.

Blizzard president Johanna Faries also shared her excitement about the project during the BlizzCon presentation. A longtime “Diablo” player herself, Faries said she was eager to see the dark world of Sanctuary brought to life in a new format. She also teased “great discussions” about expanding other Blizzard properties, such as “Overwatch” and “StarCraft.”

The announcement also represents another major video game property for Netflix as it continues expanding its slate of game adaptations.

Fans Have Been Waiting Years For The Netflix Show

For longtime “Diablo” fans, this announcement has been a long time coming. Reports of an animated Netflix adaptation first surfaced almost eight years ago.

In September 2018, writer Andrew Cosby made a claim about the project in a since-deleted social media post. He claimed he was in “final talks” to write and showrun a “Diablo” animated series for Activision and Netflix. While the comments quickly attracted attention and excitement, neither Netflix nor Blizzard announced the project at the time.

Still, the rumors refused to disappear. In 2021, What’s on Netflix looked back at the reports and noted that neither Netflix nor Activision Blizzard had publicly confirmed a “Diablo” show.

While it remains unclear whether the newly announced series is connected to the version discussed in 2018, fans finally have something solid to hold onto.

Blizzard Is Entering A Huge New “Diablo” Era

The Netflix announcement wasn’t Blizzard’s only surprise at BlizzCon. The company also officially unveiled “Diablo V,” which is scheduled to arrive in spring 2029.

The new game will take the franchise into unfamiliar territory. Blizzard revealed that players will enter a version of Sanctuary where its heroes have already been defeated, and Diablo has won. “At the heart of Diablo V lies a defining question: what must you become when the world has already fallen?” the announcement said.

Blizzard also has plenty planned before “Diablo V” eventually arrives. The Amazon class will join “Diablo IV” during the first half of 2027, bringing back a familiar character class. “Diablo IV” is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The “Age of Hatred Collection,” which includes the base game and its expansions, is scheduled to launch on the platform on September 15.

Meanwhile, the franchise’s 30th-anniversary celebrations are already underway, as Blizzard announced the “Season of Hell’s Legacy.” The game company describes it as “a playable tribute to Diablo’s most iconic characters, foes, locations and loot.”

All of this makes the Netflix series part of a much larger moment for the beloved franchise. Blizzard is expanding “Diablo” across games, new platforms, and now television.