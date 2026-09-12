‘80s Action Icon Dolph Lundgren, 68, Makes Rare Appearance With His Beautiful Wife, Who Is Almost 40 Years His Junior

Dolph Lundgren is an ’80s icon and one of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated action stars, with memorable roles in “Rocky IV,” the 1989 film adaptation of “The Punisher,” and “Masters of the Universe.” He made a rare red carpet appearance at the All-Stars for Change charity event in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 10, and was accompanied by his younger wife, Norwegian personal trainer Emma Krokdal. The couple has a 40-year age gap.

Dolph Lundgren & His Wife Emma Krokdal Look Gorgeous

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Lundgren wore a black suit, white dress shirt, and gray sneakers. He looked incredibly handsome. Krokdal looked beautiful in a black off-the-shoulder top and black mini skirt. She wore her hair down and completed the look with nude peep-toe heels and a crocodile-skin clutch bag.

Lundgren shared a photo of himself on Instagram on Saturday, September 11, celebrating the event. “A big thank you to Novikov Beverly Hills and Hard Cut Vodka for a fantastic event supporting my good friend Arnold Schwarzenegger’s charity, After-School All-Stars,” he wrote in the caption.

Prior to his relationship with Krokdal, the actor was married to Annette Qviberg from 1994 to 2011. The former couple shares two children, Ida and Greta. In May, Lundgren made a red carpet appearance to attend Amazon MGM Studios’ “Masters Of The Universe” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. This time, he wore black trousers, a leather jacket, and a white dress shirt.

Getty Dolph Lundgren with his wife Emma Krokdal and his daughter Greta Lundgren at “Masters of the Universe” event

Krokdal matched his outfit, wearing a black knee-length dress with butterfly-beaded embellishment on the top half and strappy sandals. The actor was also joined by his gorgeous daughter, Greta Lundgren, who looked striking in a blue dress.

Dolph Lundgren Discusses His 40-Year Age Gap

Lundgren has addressed the significant age gap with his wife in an appearance on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” in 2023. “I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She’s had an interesting life. She came over here from a small town in Norway,” he said.

He also spoke about how Krokdal had been married before and experienced a “difficult divorce,” saying she “went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don’t have to deal with.” He added, “So she’s quite mature, and at the same time, I think I’m quite youthful. But you know, I’ve been with people that are twice her age [who are] less mature than she is.”

Lundgren also mentioned Einstein and the age he was when he wrote the Theory of Relativity. “He was in his early twenties. They don’t have as much life experience, but it doesn’t mean you can’t relate to them,” he said.

The couple married on July 13, 2023, but Lundgren revealed in an interview with People that it would have happened sooner. “It’s just because we lost two years,” he said. “So hopefully next year, we’re gonna go to Scandinavia, and you can’t do it in the winter, or you’ll be in the middle of a snowstorm. So hopefully we’ll do it maybe next spring or something in Norway or Sweden.”