Kyle Richards Spotted Wearing Familiar Morgan Wade Look Amid Ongoing Romance Rumors

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is once again fueling chatter about her close relationship with Morgan Wade, this time with a familiar piece of clothing.

Richards, 57, was photographed arriving back in Los Angeles earlier this week wearing a gray Polo Ralph Lauren hoodie featuring the brand’s signature bear design. It did not take long for Bravo fans to recognize the sweatshirt.

Wade, 31, has previously been photographed wearing what appears to be the same hoodie.

“Kyle arriving back to Los Angeles today. And if you recognise the hoodie? Well, not surprised,” one X account wrote alongside side-by-side photos of Richards and Wade wearing the similar sweatshirts.

The clothing coincidence is hardly confirmation of anything. Still, it quickly caught attention because Richards and Wade have spent years fielding questions about the nature of their relationship.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Have Previously Talked About Sharing Clothes

There is also a reason matching clothing has become part of the conversation surrounding Richards and Wade.

The two women have previously acknowledged sharing clothes. During an August 2023 Amazon Live, Richards addressed the attention surrounding their similar wardrobes after fans noticed them wearing some of the same pieces.

“We share clothes, you know?” Richards said at the time. “I mean, I have a lot of friends that I share clothes with.”

Richards and Wade have repeatedly denied being romantically involved, even as speculation about their friendship has continued since Richards’ separation from husband Mauricio Umansky became public in 2023.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG has also become more candid about her sexuality in recent years. During Season 14 of the Bravo series, Richards said she could see herself dating a woman and acknowledged that her daughters had asked her directly about the possibility.

The latest hoodie sighting does not answer any lingering questions about Richards and Wade. If anything, though, it shows just how closely fans continue to follow the pair.

Kyle Richards Was Also Spotted Following a Morgan Wade Fan Account

The sweatshirt was not the only Morgan-related detail fans picked up on this week.

Screenshots circulated on X showing Richards’ Instagram account among the followers of a fan page dedicated to Wade. The account shares updates about the country singer, including posts related to her music and touring.

Richards and Wade have largely kept their friendship away from the public eye compared with several years ago, when they regularly appeared together on social media. Wade also appeared alongside Richards in RHOBH and famously cast the reality star as her love interest in the steamy 2023 music video for “Fall in Love With Me.”

Their friendship has continued to draw interest as Richards navigates the end of her nearly three-decade marriage to Umansky. The estranged couple announced their separation in 2023 but have not finalized a divorce.

Richards is currently filming Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”