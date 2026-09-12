A Romantic Sunday Awaits With 8 Heartwarming Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Sept. 13

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Sunday, Sept. 13. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Hearts Down Under’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): New York restaurateur Caroline inherits a café in Lemon Myrtle Cove, Australia. While there, she starts falling for the place and its people, particularly Simon, the café’s charming local chef.

Starring Cindy Busby and Tim Ross.

“Hearts Down Under” premiered on April 24, 2021.

‘Double Scoop’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Nora discovers the best ice cream and hopes to land them as a client. Her sweet dreams hit a snag when her former colleague James has the same idea. Old sparks begin to melt the frosty tension.

Starring Taylor Cole and Ryan McPartlin.

“Double Scoop” premiered on August 23, 2025.

‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After a recent setback, Abby heads to Greece to visit her mom and decide what’s next. While there, she meets Theo and they team up to open a restaurant. But will Abby be able to stay?

Stars Danielle C. Ryan and Rafael Kariotakis.

“A Greek Recipe for Romance” premiered on June 15, 2024.

‘A Costa Rican Wedding’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A klutzy Maid of Honor gets help from her handsome nemesis when things go awry at her best friend’s Costa Rican wedding.

Starring Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell.

“A Costa Rican Wedding” premiered on August 17, 2024.

‘Bottled With Love’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After being stood up, Abbey gets inspired to open her heart in a letter, put it in a bottle and toss it out to sea. Months later, a man fishing discovers it and opts to reach out.

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Andrew Walker.

“Bottled With Love” premiered on April 13, 2019.

‘Falling Into Place’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Kaia returns home for her town’s fall festival as well as her high school reunion and spends the week with her childhood best friend, James, to complete their unfinished fall bucket list.

Starring Alvina August and Nathan Witte.

“Falling Into Place” premiered on September 12, 2026.

‘The Real West’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A family vacation to a working Ranch introduces Professor Rebecca to Jake West. Rebecca is a widow chasing tenure and Jake is a handsome cowboy who never settled down.

Starring Kimberley Sustad, Lucas Bryant and James Denton.

“The Real West” premiered on September 28, 2024.

‘A Harvest Wedding’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Sarah Bloom, an up and coming wedding planner in New York, is hired to plan the most anticipated wedding of the season. However, she learns the bride is from Sarah’s home town of Williamstown, Massachusetts, and wants her wedding on the family farm, which is now being run by the bride’s older brother – who is also Sarah’s first love.

Stars Jill Wagner and Victor Webster.

“A Harvest Wedding” premiered on October 21, 2017.