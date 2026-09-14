Beloved Country Music Icon To Honor Dolly Parton With Heartfelt Tribute at 78th Emmy Awards

The 78th Emmy Awards will hold a special tribute to Dolly Parton following the country music legend’s passing at the age of 80. It will be performed by Parton’s longtime friend and fellow country musician Reba McEntire, Deadline reports.

Parton passed away on Tuesday, August 25, with her representatives later confirming that she died after a brief battle with cancer

Along with Parton, the awards show will pay tribute to Catherine O’Hara, led by Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in ‘Home Alone,’ as well as her ‘Schitt’s Creek’ co-stars Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. The In Memoriam segment will be performed by Noah Kahan, singing “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The show will also host a 50th-anniversary Charlie’s Angels reunion and a 30th-anniversary Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion. “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay is hosting the show on Monday, Sept. 14.

Reba McEntire Remembers Dolly Parton With Sweet Post On Instagram

Following news of her passing, McEntire shared a post on Instagram paying tribute to her friend.

“Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side,” she began. “Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart.”

“There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang,” McEntire continued. “Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart.”

“I will always love you, Reba,” she signed the message.

Dolly Parton’s Family Continues To Honor Her Legacy On Social Media

On Sunday, September 6, Parton’s Instagram account was reactivated for the first time since her passing, and her family used the platform to share a heartfelt message.

“I can see the light of a clear blue morning…everything’s gonna be alright, it’s gonna be okay,” Dolly’s first Instagram post since her death read, the lyrics to her 1977 song, “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

Then, on Sept. 12, her family shared a video where the singer offered some wisdom, highlighting the way she always lived her life.

“And before I go, I’d like to leave you with this thought,” Dolly says in the video. “If you spend all your time worrying about the bees, you’re never going to get a chance to taste the honey. Isn’t that good?”

Fans were heartened to see this video pop up on their feeds.

“You never leave us. Your wise words stay with us. Thanks to the team behind @dollyparton’s ig,” one person wrote.

“You were just the best sweet lady!!! You are missed more than words!!🦋 🤍 💖,” another person commented.

“Solid advice passed down from a queen. Thank you so much, Dolly,” a fan posted.

“Keep posting. We still need more of Dolly in this world,” another fan stated.