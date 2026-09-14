Elle Fanning Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful in Figure-Hugging Black Dress Ahead of 2026 Emmys

Academy Award-nominated actress Elle Fanning is preparing for her first potential Emmy Award win at this year’s prestigious Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony — and the gorgeous star is ensuring she looks the part in the build-up to the event.

The younger Fanning sister, 28 (Dakota is 32), is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, having nailed the eponymous part of Margo Millet in Amazon TV’s brilliant “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (which is also nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series category).

This year’s event (the 78th since it began) will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on the evening of Monday, September 14. Fanning will be competing with Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary“), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear“), Lisa Kudrow (“The Comeback“), and Jean Smart (“Hacks“) for the acting gong, while “Margot’s Got Money Troubles” is up against “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Nobody Wants This,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Shrinking,” and “Widow’s Bay” for the for series award.

Fanning took to social media to share her look for the “pre-Emmy festivities” she’s enjoying as the event fast approaches.

Elle Fanning’s Pre-Emmy Look Is Jaw-Dropping

Elle Fanning shared her pre-Emmys look with the 7.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, the “Sentimental Value” and “Predator: Badlands” star uploaded a carousel of eight photographs. In all eight snaps, she is wearing a stunning figure-hugging black dress. The dress has a black scoop-neck and goes down to her ankles. She is wearing a pair of black strappy crossover heeled sandals to complete her look.

The first six pictures feature Fanning only, while the latter two show her looking radiant and happy next to Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner, with whom she has been in a relationship since late 2023.

Fanning’s caption on her post reads, “Pre-Emmy festivities 🖤🖤🖤🖤.”

Fans and followers of Fanning flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say on it, with the universal opinion being that she looks amazing.

Fanning’s Fans Believe She Is ‘A Woman for the Ages’

Getty Elle Fanning.

The comments section of Elle Fanning’s post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers who all think she looks fabulous in her pre-Emmy snaps.

“You are so very pretty,” wrote fellow actress and friend Joey King (to which Fanning replied, “@joeyking love you❤️❤️❤️”).

One of Fanning’s followers commented, “Absolutely the most gorgeous woman in the history of the world.”

In the style of Yoda, another follower noted, “Lucky is Elle Fanning’s boyfriend.”

Somebody else proclaimed, “Now there is a woman for the ages ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Take my breath away why don’t ya ❤️‍🔥✨,” said one Instagram user.

Last but not least, another individual commented, “Stunning look for Pre-Emmy! 🖤✨ Absolutely gorgeous!”

Fanning’s fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months and years. She will star in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which hits theaters this November. Next year, she will appear in war movie “The Nightingale” and the mystery thriller series “Discretion.” She is also set to star in the drama movie “I Am Sybil,” which has no confirmed release date at this stage.

We wish Elle Fanning the very best of luck at the Primetime Emmy Awards this year. We also can’t wait to see her in all of her exciting upcoming projects.

Elle Fanning’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.