Goldie Hawn Honors Her Late Friend Bob Mackie, ‘Had the Essence of an Angel and the Talent From God’

Beloved fashion designer Bob Mackie passed away on September 14 at 87. Throughout his lengthy career in the industry, he worked with several major names including Cher, Goldie Hawn, and the late Dolly Parton.

After news of his passing spread, fans and colleagues alike penned touching tributes to his work. Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn is sharing her own fond memories of Bob Mackie, reflecting on his kindness and talent.

Goldie Hawn Pens a Heartfelt Tribute to the Late Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie was world-renowned for his stunning, flashy designs. He famously designed for Elton John, who called Mackie one of the most “legendary designers in Hollywood.”

Now, A-lister Goldie Hawn is remembering her own time with the designer.

“We lost another great one,” the 80-year-old memorialized her friend on Instagram. “@bobmackie had the essence of an angel and the talent from God.”

She attached a photo of herself in a Bob Mackie design. Goldie is dressed as a show girl, completely with a brilliant orange headpiece and matching skirt.

“I will miss our friend who bedazzled us with his brilliance and made us all sparkle!” she added. “Sweet prince of a man. We love you and will miss knowing you are walking on this earth. ❤️ 🕊️”

Fans flooded the comments to honor Bob Mackie’s memory and larger than life designs. He was widely beloved by fans all over the world.

“You are stunning in this. May he rest peace 🩷” an Instagram user replied.

“So much respect to a man who gave us so much razzle dazzle,” another fan added.

“He had the most incredible eye for making everyone look stunning✨ Thank you Bob for sharing your incredible gift of design with all of us 🕊️” a third fan thoughtfully chimed in.

The Designer Passed Away After Battling Pneumonia

Bob Mackey passed away at a hospital in Palm Springs, California on September 14 after battling pneumonia.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today,” the designer’s team shared on Instagram this week. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

Fans left plenty of kind condolences in the comments, honoring his work and legacy in the fashion world.

“Thank you for inspiring generations to dream through fashion 💓” the official Barbie account replied.

Other major names in the entertainment industry left their condolences, including Laverne Cox, Kristin Chenoweth, and Fergie.

Born in 1939 and growing up in the ’40s and ’50s, Bob Mackie broke free of expectations and followed his passions instead.

“I always knew what I wanted to do,” he told PEOPLE in 2021. “But I knew I was in trouble when my parents gave me a catcher’s mitt for Christmas. Then my good aunt gave me a jewelry-making kit. I made a few pairs of earrings, and that was that.”

Our hearts go out to Bob Mackie’s loved ones during this heartbreaking time.