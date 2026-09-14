Legendary Fashion Designer Bob Mackie Passes Away at 87 & Tributes Pour In

Bob Mackie, known for designing some of Hollywood’s most iconic outfits, has tragically passed away at 87 after a long, distinguished career.

His cause of death was confirmed shortly, with his representative telling PEOPLE that he died of pneumonia on Sept. 14.

A post shared on Mackie’s Instagram page on Sept. 14 announced the sad news.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today,” his team posted. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

Mackie was best known for his collaborations with Cher, but also worked with numerous other stars including Carol Burnett, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Bernadette Peters, Bette Midler, Mitzi Gaynor, Liza Minnelli, Elton John, RuPaul.

Carol Burnett Pays Tribute To Bob Mackie

Mackie worked closely with legendary actress Carol Burnett on her hit show, and she paid tribute to him following news of his passing.

“Sadness doesn’t come close to how I feel. I loved him very much. As for his genius, there are fashion designers who don’t do costumes and there are costume designers who don’t do fashion. Bob did it all. There was no one like him,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mackie was behind many of Burnett’s most famous outfits, including the curtain dress from the Gone With the Wind sketch during The Carol Burnett Show‘s run from 1967 to 1978.

Hollywood Remembers Bob Mackie

Sabrina Carpenter: “I feel so lucky to have met Bob. His one of a kind creations have inspired and brought so much happiness and confidence to my world and they will continue to always x Mackie girl forever.”

Coca Rocha: “I’m so sad to hear of the passing of the legendary @bobmackie. I had the enormous privilege of not only wearing Bob’s extraordinary creations, but working alongside him and getting to know the wonderful man behind all that glamour as a friend. There are designers whose work defines a moment, and then there are those rare few whose imagination teaches fashion something for generations. Bob was one of them. His clothes had wit, drama, fantasy and joy. Writing this in the middle of NYFW, I can’t help but think how much fashion in 2026 could still learn from him. Take risks. Have a sense of humor. Give us fantasy. Make people feel something. Bob understood that fashion didn’t always have to take itself so seriously to be seriously extraordinary. I’m so grateful I had the chance to experience his genius firsthand. Thank you for all the beauty, Bob. What a legacy you leave behind. ❤️”

Fran Drescher: “The world today lost a wonderful, talented person with the passing of Bob Mackie. Best known for his fabulous costume designs for Carol Burnett and Cher. But I had the honor of wearing a few of his creations too! We’ll miss you dear Bob. May you RIP 🙏🏻❤️🕊️”

Stephanie J. Block: “He was an absolute master & magician. He made me feel like a Goddess. He had stories… “if you only knew” stories… and I usually would know by the end of each fitting or time shared together. He trusted me, and I him. He is beloved, revered and in a class all his own. I will miss him a lot.”

Pink: “Gutted to learn that one of my heroes has passed on. Bob Mackie, the one and only, the legend. I was so lucky to be dressed by him for so long. He was loving, wickedly funny and an absolute genius.He was one of one. He will be dearly missed and my heart goes out to Joe, and his entire family and all of his loved ones. There are going to be some fabulously dressed angels.”