Autumn Reeser Hilariously Shares the Relatable Difficulties of Taking Cute Photos With Her Kids on Camping Trip

Actress Autumn Reeser has hilariously shared the very relatable difficulties of taking cute photographs with her children.

Anybody who has children of their own, works with them, or has to deal with them in any way, shape, or form will know that trying to make them comply (with anything!) can be hard work. Posing nicely for a cute snap is no different in that regard.

Reeser, 45, has two sons with her ex-husband, Jesse Warren. Per Us Magazine, their names are Finneus “Finn” James and Dashiell “Dash” Ford. Finn is 15 and Dash is 12.

The prolific Hallmark star — who’s also known for her roles in television shows like “The O.C.,” “Entourage,” “No Ordinary Family,” and “The Arrangement,” and movies like 2004’s “The Girl Next Door,” 2012’s “Undercover,” and 2016’s “Sully” — took to social media to show the challenge she faced in getting a nice snap with her boys.

Autumn Reeser Insists ‘It Should Not Be This Hard’ to Get a Cute Photo With Her Sons

Autumn Reeser shared the problems she faced in attempting to get a cute photograph with her sons with the 189,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post includes a carousel of ten photographs and two videos from her recent family camping trip. The first four photographs show her attempts to get the cute snap, with Finn and Dash making silly faces in their mischievous attempts to spoil the pictures. The videos in the collection show a beautiful beach and a lovely sunset. Other images in the collection include snaps of her family, a cute rabbit, an equally-cute squirrel, another sunset, and a picture of marshmallows being roasted on a campfire.

Reeser’s caption on her post begins, “It should not be this hard to get a cute photo with our kids, am I right? 😆😆😆”

It continues by describing the family trip, saying, “Another one of our favorite campgrounds, this one in my hometown. I grew up on this beach, playing in the sand with my sister and mom while my dad surfed. It still has that small town vibe, and this spot is an amazing and inexpensive way to visit the beach AND stay there overnight! PLUS, they now have @thecampstorecarlsbad next to the rangers’ station, where you can get pizza + drinks, so you don’t even need to worry about cooking dinner. My kinda place:).”

As well as conveying the difficulty of getting a cute photograph with children, the post provided a lovely insight into what looks like a wholesome family getaway.

Reeser’s fans and followers took to the comments section of her post in their droves to have their say on it.

Reeser’s Fans Thank Her for Sharing Her Camping Trip Snaps

Getty Autumn Reeser.

The comments section of Autumn Reeser’s camping trip post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. They universally love the insight into her trip.

One of Reeser’s followers commented, “Thanks for sharing, Autumn! Carlsbad is so beautiful, and has alot of great places to explore. Roadless 🙌.”

Another follower wrote, “The Carlsbad Campgrounds at @visitcarlsbad are the best!! Love that you’ve gotten to create memories with your family there over the years. 🌊🏄🏻‍♀️☀️”

Somebody else said, “Wonderful photos of you and your sons! Love the first photo, so much happiness in the smiles.”

“You are so amazing,” said a huge fan of Reeser.

Last but not least, one Instagram user simply commented, “Love!!!!! 😍❤️”

Reeser has had a quiet year professionally in 2026. Her last acting credit came in 2025’s television movie “We Met in December.”

She does, however, have several projects lined up. Reeser will appear in the action sci-fi thriller film “Out of the Ashes,” the rom-com “go-LOVE-go,” and the festive television movie “Christmas Delivered.”

We look forward to seeing her in them all.

Autumn Reeser’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.