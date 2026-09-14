Elton John Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Bob Mackie Following His Passing — ‘One of the Most Courteous, Incredible People’

Legendary British singer, songwriter, composer, and pianist Sir Elton John has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late fashion designer and costumier, Bob Mackie, following his sad passing at the age of 87.

Per People, Mackie passed away from pneumonia on Monday, September 14. His death follows a long and distinguished career that saw him design many spectacular outfits for the likes of Cher, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton, Sabrina Carpenter, and, of course, Sir Elton himself.

“Candle in the Wind” and “I’m Still Standing” performer Sir Elton took to social media to share his thoughts on the loss of a man he spent a lot of time with throughout his long career.

Sir Elton John Is ‘So Sad to Hear’ of Bob Mackie’s Passing

Sir Elton John shared his tribute to Bob Mackie with the six million followers on his Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of six photographs. All six snaps show Sir Elton wearing one of the many incredible outfits Mackie created for him. They all, of course, contain spectacular patterns and elaborate features like sequins and stars. In the first picture in the collection, Mackie himself is adjusting something on the front of one of the star’s outfits, in what looks to be the 1970s.

Sir Elton’s caption on his post begins, “I’m so sad to hear of @bobmackie’s passing.”

It continues, “Every time I put something on that Bob made, I felt very, very special. His costumes were works of art, and he will go down as one of the most legendary designers ever in Hollywood.”

The caption goes on, “Bob had extraordinary vision and the workmanship was unreal. I don’t think I ever wore a Bob Mackie outfit and had anything fall off – not a sequin or a rhinestone or anything. His clothes were made so beautifully. He loved glamour like I love glamour, but more than anything, we shared the same sense of humour and had so much fun together.”

Sir Elton continues, saying, “In a sea of ego, he seemed to have none. One of the most courteous, incredible people I ever had the pleasure of working with.

The star’s caption concludes, “Thank you, Bob ❤️.”

Rather appropriately, Courtney Monsma’s 2022 track “My Strongest Suit” plays over the post.

Sir Elton’s fans and followers headed to the comments section of his post en masse to have their say on it.

Sir Elton’s Fans Remember ‘Dear Bob’

Getty Elton John and Bob Mackie.

The comments section of Sir Elton John’s tributary post to Bob Mackie is teeming with messages from the singer-songwriter’s fans and followers. While some of them praise the star’s tribute, most pay their own respects to Mackie.

One of Sir Elton’s followers commented, “Thank you for everything, dear Bob ♡.”

Another follower said, “Awww RIP Bob!!💕 The outfits he made you were INCREDIBLE 💕💕💕🩵🩵🩵.”

Somebody else noted, “🥹 the song choice 🥹.”

One Instagram user remembered, “Your glittering Dodgers uniform was peak Mackie! Privileged to see you wear in concert in 1976!”

“He made you the most iconic outfits… RIP ❤️‍🩹,” stated another individual.

Last but not least, someone else commented, “He helped to create your image. Your personality was big and he knew just how to dress you to fit it. I’m very sorry for your loss Elton. RIP.”

We hope Sir Elton John is doing okay in the wake of Bob Mackie’s sad passing. May the iconic fashion designer’s memory be a blessing to everyone who loved him. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.