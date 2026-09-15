Zendaya Debuts New Pixie Cut At The 2026 Emmy Awards

Zendaya and her new pixie cut stole the show at this year’s Emmy Awards. The “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star paired her shortest hair yet with a stunning silver gown.

This appearance followed her and her husband, Tom Holland, celebrating their marriage in a lavish ceremony at a historic castle.

The “Challengers” star is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Rue Bennett in the final season of “Euphoria.” She previously won Emmy Awards in 2020 and 2022 for the same role.

Zendaya Walked The Red Carpet In Glowing Silver Dress

“Euphoria” star Zendaya attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Zendaya appeared at the 78th annual ceremony in a silver illusion Prada dress made of sheer, nude tulle and covered in large crystals.

Styled by Law Roach, as per usual, Zendaya accessorized her gown with several pieces of jewelry by Mikimoto. This included earrings with 12mm White South Sea cultured pearls surrounded by 4.4 carats of diamonds, a ring with a 13mm pearl and 3.42 carats of diamonds, another ring with a 12mm pearl and 1.84 carats of diamonds, and a pearl and diamond floral motif bracelet.

“There’s an elegance to pearls that will always be classic, but the way Zendaya wears them tonight feels completely of the moment,” Roach said about the star’s choice of jewelry.

Getty Zendaya arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026.

Zendaya’s Shortest Hair Yet

This new pixie cut is Zendaya’s shortest haircut yet.

She debuted this dramatic new look earlier this week when visiting a Prada Paradoxe pop-up party during New York Fashion Week.

Law Roach told E! on the Emmys red carpet that there’s a special meaning behind Zendaya’s super-short ‘do.

“She’s debuting a new haircut,” the “Project Runway” judge told Keltie Knight on “Live From E!: 2026 Emmys”. “It’s better tonight. She cut it a little bit more, and we’re paying homage to another great African American, beautiful actress.”

“The Odyssey” star cut her hair earlier this year, referring to the cropped style as a “bixie,” part bob and part pixie.

In an interview with Hypebae published in March, Zendaya’s hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, explained that the star wanted to change up her own hairstyle.

“Z wanted a cut that would work with her natural texture and also offer versatility,” she explained. “When it’s in its natural state it doesn’t [look like a] bob. It kinda reads as a bixie.”