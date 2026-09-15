Brooks Nader Sizzles In ‘Baywatch’ Inspired Red Dress At The 2026 Emmy Awards

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Brooks Nader turned heads on the Emmy Awards red carpet in a sequined red dress. The cut and color paid tribute to her upcoming role in the “Baywatch” reboot.

The model and reality TV star presented Outstanding Reality Series to Alan Cumming and the team behind “The Traitors.”

Brooks Nader Red Dress A Nod To Upcoming ‘Baywatch’ Role

Nader presented at tonight’s ceremony alongside her “Baywatch” reboot co-stars, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Stephen Amell, Thaddeus LaGrone and Hassie Harrison.

Her red cut-out dress paid tribute to the iconic red swimsuit worn by the cast of the TV show. The red risqué halter dress was criss-crossed in the front to showcase Nader’s enviable figure. She paired the dress with matching red heels and tousled blonde waves.

While the highly anticipated reboot doesn’t air until January 2027, Nader has been putting time into making appearances. The Sports Illustrated model has appeared at New York Fashion Week and the recent US Open, showcasing her bombshell dress sense.

The swimsuit model recently spoke to Page Six about her evolving style, telling the outlet, “I’m just kind of trying new things. Acting is new for me. Being a little more stylish is new for me—I usually have my nipples out. So I’m just trying all the new things; it’s fun.”

Brooks Nader Arrived On Red Carpet With Sister Sarah Jane Nader

US actress Sarah Jane Nader and US model Brooks Nader arrive for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Brooks Nader posed for photos on the carpet with her sister Sarah Jane Nader, who wore a slinky golden dress.

Sarah Jane will follow in her older sister’s footsteps and will take to the dance floor this week as a competitor on season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

To prepare for “DWTS“, Sarah Jane says Brooks offered her two pieces of advice. One: “Soak up every moment and try to be present because it flies by.” And two: “Don’t hook up with your partner.”

The new “Baywatch” comes in January 2027 and will air on FOX and Hulu.