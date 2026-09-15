Nicole Kidman Turns Heads at Emmys With Show-Stopping Chanel Look

Nicole Kidman had plenty to celebrate at the 2026 Emmy Awards, but her red carpet look was impossible to overlook.

The 59-year-old actress arrived at the ceremony Monday, Sept. 14, wearing an intricate white Chanel gown as she represented “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.”

The appearance marked Kidman’s first time attending the Emmys in nine years.

All About Kidman’s Stunning Look

The actress, who is also an executive producer on the Apple TV series, leaned into a striking monochromatic look. Her Chanel dress featured a structured bustier design and dozens of three-dimensional flowers.

According to details shared about the look, 46 individual blooms were created from layers of silk crepe, silk organza and raffia in different shades of white, according to Page Six.

Kidman finished the ensemble with additional Chanel pieces, including her shoes and jewelry. She also accessorized with a vintage Omega watch.

Her signature blonde hair was pulled away from her face into an elegant updo, while a few loose strands softened the style.

After arriving at the ceremony, Kidman gave her Instagram followers a closer look at the ensemble while celebrating the people behind her latest television project.

“I’m so proud to be attending the #Emmys tonight with my #MargosGotMoneyTrouble family ❤️I’m so proud of our Emmy-winning costume, hair & makeup team, my nominated cast members and to celebrate with everyone as a part of the nominating producing team! @BlossomFilms”

Fans Loved the Look

The post quickly attracted praise from fans, who were particularly enthusiastic about the gown.

“God this dress,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “beautiful angel, so proud of you Nicole.”

“You are at the peak of your beauty,” someone else noted.

One admirer simply called her a “goddess,” while another wrote, “You are genuinely gorgeous, i love the dress so much omg you are an inspiration and i love you so much !!”

”Just classy in every way,” one fan noted. Others just added a series of fire and heart emojis, as she rocked the look on the blue carpet.

The fashion moment came as Kidman celebrated a major night for “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” The series is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, with Kidman included among its executive producers.

Kidman stars in the series as Lace, a former professional wrestler. She shares the screen with Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, and others in the popular show.

Fanning also attended the Emmys, choosing a mint green gown for the occasion.

The Apple TV series has already been renewed for a second season, giving fans more of the comedy to look forward to.

The Emmys are also the latest stop in a particularly busy period for Kidman. The actress has been promoting the highly anticipated “Practical Magic 2,” returning as Gillian Owens nearly three decades after the original 1998 film.

Kidman stars alongside Sandra Bullock in the sequel, reprising the role that helped make the original movie a lasting favorite. Between the film’s promotional tour and her Emmy appearance, the actress has had no shortage of opportunities to make a statement — and she certainly did that Monday night.