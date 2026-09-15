Michael J. Fox Moves Emmys Audience to Tears With Emotional Standing Ovation

Michael J. Fox received one of the night’s most meaningful honors at the 2026 Emmy Awards, recognizing work that has extended far beyond his decades on television.

Fox, 65, accepted the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award on Monday, September 14, for his advocacy and efforts to advance Parkinson’s disease research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

What Did Michael J. Fox Say in His Emmys Speech?

His former “The Good Wife” costar Julianna Margulies presented the honor. Fox took the stage in a wheelchair, wearing a black suit, and received a standing ovation.

Fox used his acceptance speech to reflect on how Bob Hope’s example shaped the way he approached his own life after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in his late 20s.

He recalled initially keeping the diagnosis private because he feared it could change how audiences viewed him or affect his career. That changed, he said, when the public rallied around him. The support helped him realize that accepting Parkinson’s did not mean giving in to it.

Getty Michael J. Fox accepts the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Fox explained that the experience pushed him toward advocacy. He began raising money for research and eventually built the Michael J. Fox Foundation around a simple goal: fund the strongest science possible and help move researchers closer to a cure.

He told the audience he was proud of the progress the foundation has made for patients and families, while crediting its staff, donors, researchers and Parkinson’s community for driving that work forward.

Fox closed by thanking his wife, his family and Hope, whose humanitarian example he said showed him “how it’s done.” Watch his speech here:

He called the recognition a “humbling honor” and also paid tribute to Bob Hope, remembering the late entertainer as a “selfless” advocate for people in need.

Why Did Michael J. Fox Receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award?

The Television Academy announced Fox as the 2026 recipient in July, citing his public advocacy and how he has approached Parkinson’s disease since his diagnosis.

“[Fox] has spoken and written extensively about his predisposition to look at challenges, including his Parkinson’s disease, through a lens of optimism and humor,” the Academy said at the time, as per US Weekly.

Getty Canadian-US actor Michael J. Fox aaccepts the Bob Hope Humanitarian award from US actress Julianna Margulies during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026.

Created in 2002, the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recognizes a television industry figure whose charitable work has made a lasting impact on society.

Fox told the Emmys audience that he was “proud” of the progress his foundation has made as researchers continue working toward better treatments and a cure.

When Was Michael J. Fox Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease?

Fox publicly revealed in 1998 that he had been diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease.

Two years later, he founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation. It has since become the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research and has supported more than $3 billion in research programs.

Ahead of the Emmys, Fox explained to People why he has continued putting his public profile behind that work.

“[I knew] my name could attract attention to help us achieve our goals faster. But I also have this disease. I know the issues and I share my community’s sense of urgency,” he said.

“Of course, things have gotten harder over the years. I’m privileged to commit my time and energy to bringing everything I’ve got to help cure this disease.”

Was Michael J. Fox Nominated at the 2026 Emmys?

Fox entered Monday’s ceremony with another reason to celebrate.

He was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Gerry, a Parkinson’s patient who connects with Harrison Ford’s Paul, in Apple TV+’s “Shrinking.”

The role added another nomination to a television career that has earned Fox 19 Emmy nominations overall.

How Many Emmys Has Michael J. Fox Won?

Fox became a television star as Alex P. Keaton on “Family Ties,” winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series three consecutive times beginning in 1986.

He later won the same category for “Spin City” in 2000 and earned Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for “Rescue Me” in 2009.

Fox retired from full-time acting in 2020 as managing Parkinson’s became increasingly difficult.

Monday night’s honor focused on another part of his legacy: more than two decades spent turning his own diagnosis into a global effort to help millions of others living with the disease.