Michael J. Fox Set to Receive One of the Emmy’s Highest Honors

Michael J. Fox has spent 44 years capturing the hearts of television audiences.

But this year, the Television Academy is set to honor the beloved star in a completely different way. Rather than celebrating another legendary acting performance, the Emmys are shining a spotlight on Fox’s extraordinary life off-camera and recognizing his tireless, decades-long commitment to making a difference far beyond Hollywood.

Michael J. Fox Will Receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

The Television Academy announced that Fox will receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award during the live broadcast of the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, reported Variety.

Presented jointly with the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, the rare honor was established in 2002 to recognize individuals in entertainment whose philanthropic work leaves a profound, lasting impact on the world. Past honorees include powerhouse figures like Oprah Winfrey, the inaugural recipient. as well as George Clooney, Sean Penn, Ted Danson, and Mary Steenburgen. Thus far, the award has only been given out six times.

While fans know Fox best as Alex P. Keaton from “Family Ties” or Marty McFly in “Back to the Future,” Fox’s most impactful work began off-screen. After going public with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 1998, he launched The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000.

TV Academy chair Cris Abrego said, “Michael J. Fox is one of television’s most beloved and enduring performers whose work has left an indelible mark on generations of audiences. The Television Academy is proud to honor him for his extraordinary leadership in advancing Parkinson’s research, transforming public awareness and inspiring global support through The Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose investments have accelerated scientific breakthroughs and the search for a cure. He continues to exemplify compassion, courage and service, reflecting the power of one individual to drive meaningful change.”

The Beloved Actor is Also Emmy-Nominated for ‘Shrinking’

EntertainmentNow Apple TV+

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Michael J. Fox has been nominated for his 19th Emmy Award for a guest appearance on “Shrinking.” He has won 5 statues throughout his career.

Fox will compete in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series against Brett Goldstein (“Shrinking”), Hamish Linklater (“Widow’s Bay”), Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”) and Connor Storrie (“Saturday Night Live”).

Fox told The Hollywood Reporter that “Shrinking” star Harrison Ford was “so loving” during the shoot. This offered a rare and touching glimpse into the deep, quiet bond shared by the beloved acting legends.

“[Harrison] was happy that I was sharing my experience with him as a character and helping him do what he needed to do,” Fox explained. “He was so loving. I didn’t know what to expect with Harrison because he’s famously a stoic, curmudgeonly guy — and he’s really a sweetheart. He was so affectionate to me and so welcoming to me.”

The actor concluded that this particular role was significant. “This was the first time I played someone interacting with someone else who had Parkinson’s,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Mariska Hargitay hosts the 2026 Emmys, which will air live on NBC and Peacock on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.