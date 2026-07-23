Michael J. Fox Recalls Harrison Ford Being ‘So Loving’ During ‘Shrinking’ Filming

When two Hollywood icons cross paths, fans are always eager to hear what happens behind closed doors. So when Michael J. Fox opened up about his experience on the set of Apple TV+’s hit series “Shrinking,” his heartfelt praise for co-star Harrison Ford immediately struck a chord.

Reflecting on their time working together, Fox revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Ford was “so loving” during the shoot. This offered a rare and touching glimpse into the deep, quiet bond shared by the beloved acting legends.

Michael J. Fox and Harrison Ford Worked Together on Season 3 of ‘Shrinking’

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Harrison Ford and Michael J. Fox crossed paths when Fox made a highly anticipated guest appearance on “Shrinking,” marking his first return to acting in six years. Fox’s character encounters Ford’s character, Paul Rhoades, a therapist navigating the early stages of Parkinson’s disease, in a doctor’s waiting room.

When Fox’s character, Gerry, asks Ford’s Paul what brought him to the clinic. Paul answers, “Parkinson’s. You?” Without missing a beat, Fox delivers the hilarious, “Just a haircut.” Then, he joked about getting a stunt person to take his daily stumbles for him.

Beneath the banter lay a deeply moving exchange. Gerry broke through Paul’s guarded exterior with unfiltered honesty, offering an empathetic, no-nonsense guide for navigating the disease before delivering a defiant rallying cry that Paul carries with him out of the room: “[expletive] Parkinsons.”

Having lived with Parkinson’s since 1991, Fox admitted he was deeply moved by how subtly and accurately Ford captured the reality of the condition, praising the Indiana Jones star for bringing so much heart, humor, and warmth to their scenes together.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “[Harrison] was happy that I was sharing my experience with him as a character and helping him do what he needed to do,” he says. “He was so loving. I didn’t know what to expect with Harrison because he’s famously a stoic, curmudgeonly guy — and he’s really a sweetheart. He was so affectionate to me and so welcoming to me.”

‘Shrinking’ Was the First Time Michael J. Fox Played Someone With Parkinson’s On-Camera

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To The Hollywood Reporter, Michael J. Fox explained that his “Shrinking” role was a significant career milestone. “This was the first time I played someone interacting with someone else who had Parkinson’s.”

“[Acting] has really prolonged my life and made my life interesting in a way that I didn’t think it would be to this point,” Fox explained to the outlet. “I’m not retired from acting, but if I didn’t act again, it would be for a very good reason. I let Parkinson’s make decisions for me.”

In a Parkinson’s News Today article celebrating Michael’s return to acting, Co-Founder and CEO of The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Debi Brooks shared her thoughts about his role on “Shrinking.” She highlighted how seeing a major star authentically portray life with Parkinson’s on screen helps break down barriers and bring much-needed visibility to the community.

“Michael brings wisdom, heart, and grit to everything he does — both on and off screen. Seeing him in action is especially meaningful, inspiring the entire Parkinson’s community and underscoring the important role every individual plays in driving research forward. With this opportunity, we look forward to amplifying the national conversation around living with Parkinson’s and connecting more people to our urgent mission of finding a cure.”

Michael J. Fox was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in “Shrinking.” The awards show airs Monday, September 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.