Becca Tobin Announces Her Baby’s Birth by Podcasting From the Hospital (VIDEO)

Have podcast, will travel! “Glee” star and Hallmark Channel actress Becca Tobin just welcomed her second child earlier than expected, but all is well. On July 23, 2026, she announced the happy news while podcasting from the hospital, in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) where her daughter, born five-and-a-half-weeks early, is being cared for.

Tobin, whose last acting gig was the 2023 Hallmark movie “The Wedding Contract,” told her co-hosts on “The LadyGang” podcast, Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek, that her surrogate gave birth several days earlier, on July 19, and called it one of the best experiences of her life.

Becca Tobin’s Baby Girl is Doing Well, But Will Spend Several Weeks in the NICU

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Tobin, whose credits also include Hallmark’s “Sister of the Bride,” “Love at First Dance,” and “A Song For Christmas,” has found huge success with “The LadyGang Podcast,” launched in 2015, featuring celebrity interviews and intimate chats. So it seemed like the perfect place for her to spill the beans on her precious new baby.

Tobin beamed in from the NICU and told her co-hosts and fans, “My daughter decided to make an early entrance into the world. She’s here!” Tobin and her husband, Zach Martin, then revealed they’ve named their little one Meyer June Martin.

The actress explained that their surrogate, Katie, was due on August 26, but she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night to induce labor due to preeclampsia. The baby was born the next day at 7:24 a.m., weighing five-pounds-nine-ounces.

Tobin and her husband’s four-year-old son, Rutherford (“Ford”), was also born by surrogate. They announced they were expecting their second child in April. Baby Meyer is doing well, Tobin added, but will spend two to six weeks in the NICU.

Becca Tobin Says Baby Girl’s Birth Was the ‘Most Awesome Experience’ of Her Life

Being present for her daughter’s birth, Tobin said on the podcast, was the “most awesome experience of my whole life.”

While at the hospital to support Katie during labor, Tobin explained, “The doctor or midwife looks at me, and she goes, ‘Do you want to deliver your baby?’ And I was like, ‘Um, yes!'”

“So she then hands me her gloves,” Tobin continued. “I put on her gloves. I stand at the bottom, and she’s like, ‘There’s her head,’ and I put my hand on the head. Suddenly, Katie does not even push, she just sort of — like, something happens. This baby comes sliding out, and me and the midwife are, like, holding the baby.”

Though little Meyer had her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, Tobin said she was “fine” but does currently have a feeding tube. She explained that it’s “normal because swallowing is one of the last skills that comes, and it’s like one of the most exhausting things (for a newborn).”

Fans flooded “The LadyGang Podcast” post with clips from Tobin’s announcement, including one who wrote, “Becca 💕 watching you be an honest and real mom is such an amazing journey. So happy for you and baby girl. Wishing you all the best! Welcome to Earth sweet girl”

Another sweetly shared, “becca from one NICU mom to another 💕 you got this! She is strong & loved. Wishing you all endless cuddles and a smooth transition home when you are all ready”