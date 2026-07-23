What Has Candace Cameron Bure Been Up To Since Leaving Hallmark?

Popular actress Candace Cameron Bure has been busy since leaving Hallmark Channel, while making movies for Great America Media. The former “Queen of Hallmark” hasn’t looked back since she joined the competition, by signing an exclusive deal with Great American Media.

When Cameron Bure departed from Hallmark, she raised many eyebrows when interviewed by the Wall Street Journal. Among the words bringing controversy to the veteran movie star was the fact that she claimed her new network home would focus on “traditional marriage” content.

Why Did Candace Cameron Bure Leave Hallmark?

As Hallmark makes itself more diversified, Great American Media would focus on feel-good and traditional marriage films. Meanwhile, Cameron Bure later apologized for remarks made in November 2022, after there was an uproar over her comment that Great American Family would, “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

“I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal. All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.”

“It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever,” Cameron Bure wrote on Instagram.

Cameron Bure & Great American Media

On signing with Great American Media, Cameron Bure quickly made her onscreen debut with Great American Family by making a holiday film, “A Christmas… Present.” The movie was also produced by the “Full House” alum’s own production company, Candy Rock Entertainment. Of interest to note, multiple Cameron Bure’s movies have involved her production company.

Fast forward to 2024, and Great American Media launched Great America Mysteries, with Cameron Bure headlining the first movie for that channel. That first movie resulted in the Ainsley McGregor Mysteries franchise which announced in July 2026 that the actress’ fourth movie in the series is set to premiere in 2027.

In Which Movies Has The Former Hallmark Actress Starred?

The following is a list of movies featuring Candace Cameron Bure aired on Great American Mysteries, Great American Family and Great American Pure Flix since leaving Hallmark.

1. ‘A Christmas … Present‘

Costar: Marc Blucas

Premiered: November 2022

2. ‘My Christmas Hero’

Costar: Gabriel Hogan

Premiered: November 2023

3. “The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker”

Costar: Aaron Ashmore

Premiered: October 2024

4. ‘A Christmas Less Traveled‘

Costar: Eric Johnson

Premiered: November 2024

5. ‘Home Sweet Christmas’

Costar: Cameron Mathison

Premiered: December 2024

6. ‘Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker’

Costars: Aaron Ashmore and Robin Dunne

Premiered: October 2025

7. ‘Timeless Tidings of Joy’

Costars: Paul Greene and Natasha Bure

Premiered: November 2025



8. ‘Another Sweet Christmas’

Costar: Cameron Mathison

Premiered: December 2025

9. ‘Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Watchmaker’

Costars: Aaron Ashmore and Robin Dunne

Premiere date: 2026

10. ‘One More Christmas’

Costar: Jonathan Scarfe

Premiered: Sometime in 2026

11. ‘Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: The Model Maker’

Costars: Aaron Ashmore and Robin Dunne

Premieres: Early 2027