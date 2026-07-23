Tamera Mowry-Housley Has Emotional Night Onstage, From Sharing Her Grief to Singing Her Heart Out (VIDEO)

Hallmark Channel stars frequently hear from fans that their movies have helped them through life’s greatest challenges, providing hope and happiness they can count on in times of loss and uncertainty. On July 22, 2026, beloved Hallmark star Tamera Mowry-Housley told fans during the first stop on the Hallmark Stars Live tour that the same is true for her.

The 90s icon, who first rose to fame on the hit sitcom “Sister, Sister,” vulnerably shed tears as she shared with the crowd how her Hallmark movie franchise, “Haunted Harmony Mysteries,” has brought her comfort while grieving her niece’s untimely death. But the mom of two also shared her joy, wowing the audience with her gorgeous singing voice.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Bravely Opened Up About Losing Her Niece

EntertainmentNow Tamera Mowry-Housley walks on stage, and sits with Andrew Walker during night one of Hallmark Stars Live on July 22, 2026.

Mowry-Housley is on the road with several other Hallmark pals — Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, and Jonathan Bennett — for the first-ever Hallmark Stars Live tour, which kicked off on July 22 in Carteret, New Jersey.

During the second week, she and Bennett will swap places with Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell, as the tour continues into the Midwest. At theaters in 10 relatively small towns, the stars are sharing behind-the-scenes stories, performing improv, answering questions, and meeting fans.

There’s a whole lot of joy and laughter, but also touching, emotional moments. At one point during the evening, Mowry-Housley vulnerably cried as she thought about her niece, Alaina Housley, who died as a result of “gun violence.” The 18-year-old Pepperdine University student was tragically killed in a 2018 mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, per TIME.

Mowry-Housley’s niece came to mind after Hallmark gave attendees a sneak preview of the next “Haunted Harmony Mysteries” movie (premiere date TBD). In the franchise, music teacher Gethsemane Brown winds up in Ireland, helping to address multiple mysteries involving ghosts, all of whom need an earthly resolution before they can cross over to the Other Side.

During the first night of Hallmark Stars Live, Mowry-Housley said that she loves that the movies incorporate ghosts because their presence helps “say that one last goodbye.” The actress also revealed that when she’s seen weeping in the first of the “Haunted Harmony Mysteries” movie, “Murder in G Major,” she was actually crying over the senseless loss of her niece, tapping into that grief for the scene.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Also Wowed the Crowd With Her Beautiful Vocals

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But Mowry-Housley also brought much joy to the stage during Hallmark Stars Live. During a game, the “Holiday Heritage” star sang a couple notes of a song, and DeLoach insisted she keep singing, telling the crowd what an amazing voice she has.

Mowry-Housley looked embarrassed at first, covering her face, but then went for it. Smiling, she sang several lines of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and the crowd went wild. EntertainmentNow Editor Lauren Weigle captured the moment in the video above.

Longtime fans know Mowry-Housley has always had a great voice, from the time she performed Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down” at age 16 on “Sister, Sister” (she even reprised the song in 2020 for her Instagram followers) to her journey as Seashell during the fifth season of FOX’s “The Masked Singer” in 2021.

So, will the “Tidings For the Season” star keep singing and sharing her heart on the Hallmark Stars Live tour? We bet she will, but the best way to find out is to get yourself to one of the stops. Check out details and tickets here.