Despite Fearing ‘Backlash,’ Tamera Mowry Housley Shares Faith-Based Decision to ‘Start Something New’

Tamera Mowry Housley is prioritizing faith over fear, and it’s clearly inspired her fans and friends. On June 27, 2026, the Hallmark star and 90s icon posted a vulnerable selfie video from the driver’s seat of her car, telling her social media followers that she felt compelled that Sunday to “start something new” — even though she was a bit nervous about it.

In the caption of the post, Mowry Housley wrote that she wanted to use her platform each Sunday as “a space for my faith, however it shows up that week. Some weeks it’s a prayer or reflection, other times a song, or just me having fun in HIS name! So this is where we begin. I’ll see you every Sunday. ✝️”

Tamera Mowry Housley Wondered Whether People Would Unfollow Her Over Post

Mowry Housley has never shied away from periodically sharing Bible verses or insights into how she leans on her Christian faith, but she felt nervous about committing to sharing what’s on her heart weekly.

“I was a little hesitant to do this,” the “Sister Sister” alum quietly admitted in her new video, “because of the uncertainty of backlash, people unfollowing. But how can I not?”

“If you know me, you know I’m a woman of faith,” Mowry Housley continued slowly. “I proudly call myself a Christian. And a lot of the times when I speak of my faith, it comes from a place of encouragement, love. As a child, I’ve always loved to share, and so when I speak of my faith, it’s literally from that perspective.”

The “Haunted Harmony Mysteries” star explained that she figured a “fun way of expressing that” would be to share a new faith-based post each Sunday, beginning with a prayer she led “for people who are searching out there, people who are trying to find joy, their place in this world, or maybe even just peace in the midst of their everyday life.”

During her prayer, Mowry Housley interjected, “I always wanna analyze what God is doing, if God is gonna do what he said he would do. And I don’t know about you, but I wanna learn in the peace of completely letting go, and knowing the balance of what is in my control and what is in God’s control.”

She concluded her prayer — and her video — with “In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.”

Hallmark Stars & Fans Support Tamera Mowry Housley’s Post

Hallmark Tamera Mowry Housley hosted 2025’s “Baked With Love: Holiday”

Rather than fleeing in droves, Mowry Housley’s followers — including 11.5 million of them on Instagram — rallied around her and expressed gratitude to the actress for choosing faith over fear.

Over 11,000 people left comments for Mowry Housley on Instagram, including her 2025 “Tidings For the Season” co-star BJ Britt, who wrote, “Thank you for this! Amen🙏🏾💚🤗”

Ronnie Rowe, who co-starred with Mowry Housley in 2022’s “Inventing the Christmas Prince,” also commented, “Bold and courageous!!!! Well done Tam!!!! On Jesus name…Amen” and she replied, “so proud of you ❤️”

Other Hallmark stars were among the 183,000 people who liked Mowry Housley’s post on Instagram, including Nikki DeLoach, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Chelsea Hobbs, and her 2019 “A Christmas Miracle” co-star Brooks Darnell.

Mowry Housley’s former co-host on “The Talk,” Jeannie Mai, wrote, “i can’t wait Tam. this has always been your home base 💛”

Fans were touched, too, including one who wrote, “Amen and Amen. This was so sweet and encouraging.”

Mowry Housley will soon hit the road with several of her colleagues for the first-ever Hallmark Stars Live tour, appearing in multiple cities for live shows alongside DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Jonathan Bennett, and Ashley Williams.