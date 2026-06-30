Melissa Gilbert’s Sons Followed Her Into the Acting Business

Show business runs in the family for “Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert.

“Little House on the Prairie” debuted in 1974, with Melissa Gilbert starring as Laura Ingalls Wilder. The wholesome series skyrocketed Gilbert and her co-stars into the pop culture zeitgeist.

Although her sons never quite achieved the same star power, they have dabbled in the entertainment industry as well.

Former Child Star Melissa Gilbert’s Sons Have Acting Credits

Getty SAG President Melissa Gilbert and son Dakota pose during the 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 9, 2003.

As a child, Melissa Gilbert wasn’t the only actor in the family. Her younger brother, Jonathan Gilbert, starred in “Little House on the Prairie” as Willie Olsen. Her younger sister, Sara Gilbert, starred as the iconic Darlene Conner on both “Roseanne” and “The Conners.”

It appears the acting genes passed on to the next generation too.

Melissa Gilbert welcomed her first son, Dakota, in 1989 with her first husband, Bo Brinkman. Following their divorce, she married Bruce Boxleitner and welcomed their son, Michael, in 1995. PEOPLE notes that she named her second son after her onscreen father, Michael Landon.

Getty Melissa Gilbert and her son Michael attend the film premiere of “Rugrats Go Wild” on June 1, 2003.

According to IMDb, Dakota Brinkman has had several small roles, including “Laws of Deception,” “Safe Harbour,” and “Shay.” Michael Boxleitner’s page reveals a few more small parts, including “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Marvel Wastelanders: Black Widow,” and “Guest Artist.”

Neither of Melissa Gilbert’s sons are particularly active on social media. However, they seem to maintain a strong relationship with their mother.

The ‘Little House’ Alum Warns Parents of Child Stars

In the wake of “Lilo & Stitch” star Daveigh Chase’s tragic passing, Melissa Gilbert wants the parents of child stars to take heed.

“This is the @daveighchase.official I knew,” the 62-year-old shared on Instagram, attaching a photo of Chase as a smiling child. “I shot a pilot for a series with her 20+ years ago. … I only worked with Daveigh a couple of days but I could see she was bright both in countenance and in mind. She was bubbly, sweet and professional. But there was something else there, a push or need to perform …for her parents.”

Gilbert emphasized that child stars don’t always develop “dysfunction,” but it often happens when the parents put too much pressure on the child. Her own sons had acting roles, meaning the “Little House” star speaks from experience.

“It takes strong parenting to handle all that comes with it. The terrible part is, that so few child actors continue on to have careers as actors,” she added. “For most, it goes away, and when that happens it not only devastates the child but it turns the whole family upside down.”

“If I had the chance to speak to any parents who were thinking about getting their children in the industry I would tell them to please, please make sure that they are doing it for the right reasons,” Gilbert continued, noting that children should genuinely want to pursue acting.



