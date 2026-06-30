‘Boy Meets World’ Stars William Daniels & Bonnie Bartlett Celebrate 75th Wedding Anniversary, See Them Then & Now

“Boy Meets World” stars William Daniels, 99, and Bonnie Bartlett, 97, are still happily in love after reaching a milestone mark in their marriage. This week, the power couple celebrates a whopping 75 years of marital bliss.

In an age when Hollywood marriages don’t commonly last, this couple has certainly gone the distance. Over the course of seven decades and many hurdles, their love has truly stood the test of time.

In honor of the occasion, many fans and loved ones are looking back at the couple throughout the years. Check out the photos a few “Boy Meets World” alums shared to commemorate their favorite power couple.

William Daniels & Bonnie Bartlett Married in 1951

On June 30, 1951, William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett tied the knot. After all these years of wedded bliss, they now hold the record for the longest Hollywood marriage. They welcomed one biological son, who tragically passed away shortly after birth. Afterward, they adopted two sons and now have four grandchildren.

Now, their fans, friends, and loved ones are celebrating their union.

“Happy 75th (!!!!) anniversary to the longest running couple in Hollywood, @mrbilldaniels & Bonnie Bartlett, a.k.a. Mr. Feeny and Dean Bolander. What an incredible achievement of love…” the official Pod Meets World Instagram account shared.

The couple’s “Boy Meets World” co-stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle run the podcast together.

At the beginning of June, Bill Daniels shared a sweet post about his wife.

“This month, Bonnie and I celebrate 75 years of marriage! And funny enough, it went by so fast,” the 99-year-old posted on Instagram. He encouraged followers to pick up their memoirs, though he thought his wife’s book was better written. Fans raved over the couple in the comments.

“Happy anniversary to my most favorite teachers! Love you guys! 🍾🥂” one follower wrote.

“Will be obsessed with you two until the day I die,” another added.

The Couple Opens Up About a Challenging Time in Their Marriage

Recently, William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett touched on the open marriage chapter in their relationship. While fans felt astonished to learn about the situation, the couple doesn’t think it was as serious as the press made it sound.

“It’s funny, the press will pick up on something and make more of it than it was,” Bonnie Bartlett admitted to The Daily Mail in May. “There was never any discussion as to what we were going to do, but in 75 years, the two of you together, you know, it would be abnormal if you… weren’t attracted occasionally to other people.”

Despite the hiccup in their marriage, the couple made things work.

“It was non-spoken. Bill and I never sit down and make rules. We never sit down and talk about these things,” the “Little House on the Prairie” alum continued. “We just live our lives. And if he’s away for a year, he’s away for a year.”

Fans wish William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett all the best as they enjoy their golden years together.