Leo Season Is Here: 15 Celebrities Who Share the Zodiac Sign

Leo season officially begins around July 22 and runs through August 22, bringing one of the zodiac’s most recognizable signs into the spotlight.

According to astrology, Leos are often associated with confidence, creativity, charisma and natural leadership, qualities that seem fitting for many of the entertainers, athletes and public figures born during this time of year.

While astrology is meant for fun rather than fact, it’s no surprise that so many larger-than-life personalities happen to share the fire sign. From award-winning actors and chart-topping musicians to television personalities and world leaders, plenty of familiar names celebrate birthdays during Leo season.

Jennifer Lopez, Daniel Radcliffe and More Celebrity Leos

Using a USA TODAY roundup of celebrity birthdays, here’s a look at some of the biggest stars born under the Leo zodiac sign.

Daniel Radcliffe

Birthday: July 23, 1989

The “Harry Potter” star kicks off Leo season with a July 23 birthday and has remained one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors for more than two decades.

Jennifer Lopez

Birthday: July 24, 1969

Singer, actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Lopez has built an entertainment empire spanning music, film and television.

Sandra Bullock

Birthday: July 26, 1964

The Oscar-winning actress continues to be one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars thanks to films including “The Blind Side”, “Miss Congeniality” and “The Proposal”.

Jason Momoa

Birthday: Aug. 1, 1979

Momoa became a global star through roles in “Aquaman”, “Game of Thrones” and numerous blockbuster films.

Martha Stewart

Birthday: Aug. 3, 1941

Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart has spent decades shaping food, home and entertaining trends while continuing to expand her media presence.

Barack Obama

Birthday: Aug. 4, 1961

The former U.S. president celebrates his birthday during Leo season and remains one of the world’s most recognizable political figures.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Birthday: Aug. 4, 1981

Meghan continues to make headlines through her entertainment projects, philanthropy and public appearances.

Shawn Mendes

Birthday: Aug. 8, 1998

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has produced multiple chart-topping hits and continues to release new music.

Kylie Jenner

Birthday: Aug. 10, 1997

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has built one of the beauty industry’s most recognizable brands while remaining a fixture in pop culture.

Chris Hemsworth

Birthday: Aug. 11, 1983

Known worldwide for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth has become one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars.

Jennifer Lawrence

Birthday: Aug. 15, 1990

The Academy Award-winning actress rose to international fame through “The Hunger Games” franchise and continues to headline major film projects.

Joe Jonas

Birthday: Aug. 15, 1989

Jonas remains a familiar face in music as a member of the Jonas Brothers while also pursuing acting and solo projects.

Madonna

Birthday: Aug. 16, 1958

Often called the “Queen of Pop,” Madonna has influenced music and popular culture for decades with her groundbreaking career.

Demi Lovato

Birthday: Aug. 20, 1992

Lovato has built a successful career in both music and television while openly sharing their personal journey with fans.

Dua Lipa

Birthday: Aug. 22, 1995

Closing out Leo season, Dua Lipa has become one of today’s biggest global pop stars with multiple Grammy Awards and worldwide hits.

Whether you follow astrology closely or simply enjoy checking celebrity birthdays, Leo season includes an impressive lineup of well-known names whose birthdays fall between late July and late August.

According to USA TODAY‘s celebrity birthday roundup, the sign’s roster spans generations of actors, musicians, television personalities and public figures who continue to make an impact across entertainment and beyond.