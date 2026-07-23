Leo Season Is Here: 15 Celebrities Who Share the Zodiac Sign

Leo season officially begins around July 22 and runs through August 22, bringing one of the zodiac’s most recognizable signs into the spotlight.
According to astrology, Leos are often associated with confidence, creativity, charisma and natural leadership, qualities that seem fitting for many of the entertainers, athletes and public figures born during this time of year.
While astrology is meant for fun rather than fact, it’s no surprise that so many larger-than-life personalities happen to share the fire sign. From award-winning actors and chart-topping musicians to television personalities and world leaders, plenty of familiar names celebrate birthdays during Leo season.
Jennifer Lopez, Daniel Radcliffe and More Celebrity Leos
Using a USA TODAY roundup of celebrity birthdays, here’s a look at some of the biggest stars born under the Leo zodiac sign.
Daniel Radcliffe
Birthday: July 23, 1989
The “Harry Potter” star kicks off Leo season with a July 23 birthday and has remained one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors for more than two decades.
Jennifer Lopez
Birthday: July 24, 1969
Singer, actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Lopez has built an entertainment empire spanning music, film and television.
Sandra Bullock
Birthday: July 26, 1964
The Oscar-winning actress continues to be one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars thanks to films including “The Blind Side”, “Miss Congeniality” and “The Proposal”.
Jason Momoa
Birthday: Aug. 1, 1979
Momoa became a global star through roles in “Aquaman”, “Game of Thrones” and numerous blockbuster films.
Martha Stewart
Birthday: Aug. 3, 1941
Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart has spent decades shaping food, home and entertaining trends while continuing to expand her media presence.
Barack Obama
Birthday: Aug. 4, 1961
The former U.S. president celebrates his birthday during Leo season and remains one of the world’s most recognizable political figures.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Birthday: Aug. 4, 1981
Meghan continues to make headlines through her entertainment projects, philanthropy and public appearances.
Shawn Mendes
Birthday: Aug. 8, 1998
The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has produced multiple chart-topping hits and continues to release new music.
Kylie Jenner
Birthday: Aug. 10, 1997
Reality television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has built one of the beauty industry’s most recognizable brands while remaining a fixture in pop culture.
Chris Hemsworth
Birthday: Aug. 11, 1983
Known worldwide for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth has become one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars.
Jennifer Lawrence
Birthday: Aug. 15, 1990
The Academy Award-winning actress rose to international fame through “The Hunger Games” franchise and continues to headline major film projects.
Joe Jonas
Birthday: Aug. 15, 1989
Jonas remains a familiar face in music as a member of the Jonas Brothers while also pursuing acting and solo projects.
Madonna
Birthday: Aug. 16, 1958
Often called the “Queen of Pop,” Madonna has influenced music and popular culture for decades with her groundbreaking career.
Demi Lovato
Birthday: Aug. 20, 1992
Lovato has built a successful career in both music and television while openly sharing their personal journey with fans.
Dua Lipa
Birthday: Aug. 22, 1995
Closing out Leo season, Dua Lipa has become one of today’s biggest global pop stars with multiple Grammy Awards and worldwide hits.
Whether you follow astrology closely or simply enjoy checking celebrity birthdays, Leo season includes an impressive lineup of well-known names whose birthdays fall between late July and late August.
According to USA TODAY‘s celebrity birthday roundup, the sign’s roster spans generations of actors, musicians, television personalities and public figures who continue to make an impact across entertainment and beyond.