Madonna Embraces Natural Look in Rare Makeup-Free Video

Madonna may be the Queen of Pop, but she’s also the queen of over-the-top looks. That was not the case when the 67-year-old icon appeared on a YouTube streamer’s channel.

The “Vogue” singer appeared on one of Gymskin’s videos on May 29 while promoting her upcoming studio album, “Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II,” set to debut on July 3.

In the video, she wasn’t wearing any makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Madonna Ditches Makeup for Gymskin Stream

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The “Material Girl” singer’s appearance on the British content creator’s page was special for a few reasons. It’s the first time Gymskin, whose real name is Jack, has met the pop star.

Gymskin gained notoriety for a shoulder-drop dance he went viral for to the tune of Madonna’s “Into the Groove.” The dance became a TikTok trend, causing the 1985 song to reenter the music charts.

During Madonna’s appearance on the Essex, England, native’s channel, the two bonded over the dance and did it together.

This appearance was also special because it marked one of Madonna’s few—and most recent—no-makeup looks.

According to Daily Mail, fans in the comments of Gymskin’s Kick channel were both surprised by Madonna’s appearance, while others praised her for being brave.

“What do you mean, people are shocked by her appearance? For goodness sake, she looks great for a woman who’s almost 70,'” one user wrote.

“‘I like seeing Madonna without filters. Sure she looks older, but I think she looks great. Anyone saying otherwise, please look at other 67 year old people and compare,” said another.

“I love that she didn’t have this filtered. She looks just fine without all those filters,” another fan wrote.

Getty Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Madonna has previously made statements regarding her appearance, most notably in a powerful Instagram post from February 23 where she tackled “ageism and misogyny.”

Her remarks came after introducing singers Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys that month. She said people focused on a photo of her that resurfaced from the event, showing what appeared to be a distorted version of her face.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous,” the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer wrote in the lengthy caption.

She opened up about not saying sorry for the way she looks, for the way she dresses, nor the creative choices she makes.

“I’m not going to start,” she added.

Madonna continued by saying she has been “degraded” since the beginning of her career, but remains to be a “trailblazer” in her industry. She said she also looks forward to “more years of subversive behavior, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy” and enjoying her life.

New Madonna Album Dropping in July

Madonna is set to release her 15th studio album, “Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II” on July 3.

It’s her first album in seven years, and also a sequel to her 2005 smash album, “Confessions on a Dance Floor.”