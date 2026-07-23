Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri, 20, Lands Exciting New Role

It appears as if Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has inherited a particular skill from her famous parents. The college student has a talent for performing and is set to star in an upcoming adaptation of a Shakespeare production.

Suri Will Appear Onstage in ‘Midsummer!’

“The 20-year-old daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is gearing up to star in an iconic William Shakespeare-adapted play,” Page Six reported on Thursday, July 23. “Suri Cruise — who swapped her famous father’s last name for her famous mother’s middle name, Noelle, upon graduating from New York City’s LaGuardia High School in June 2024 — will be appearing in ‘Midsummer!,’ a modern take on ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.'”

“The 90-minute production will be performed by Suri and fellow Carnegie Mellon University students at the Trust Arts Education Center’s Peirce Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,” Page Six noted. “Two shows will run on July 31 and Aug. 1, before the cast and crew take their talents across the pond. ‘Midsummer!’ is slated to make its UK debut at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 31.”

What Is Suri Studying In College?

The news that Suri is appearing in a play may not be surprising due to the fact that her parents are both actors. However, it turns out that Tom and Katie’s daughter “— who recently completed her sophomore year at Carnegie Mellon — is studying musical theater in the college’s school of drama after it was previously believed that she was ‘leaning toward’ obtaining a degree in fashion,” according to Page Six.

In fact, her upcoming Shakespeare role isn’t her first public performance. Page Six notes that “[i]n March, she portrayed the character Angel in ‘Cosmic Microwave Background,’ a one-night-only staged reading at Pittsburgh’s New Hazlett Theater as part of its CSA: Off the Page series.”

Suri headed off to college after being raised primarily by Katie, with Hola! mentioning that “her mother has worked hard to allow Suri to grow up as normally as possible in New York City, enjoying her life as a kid and a teen.”

“In 2024, Suri [then] moved to Pittsburgh, where she’s studying at the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University,” after “stud[ying] at New York’s famed LaGuardia High School of Music & Performing Arts, where celebrities like Timothée Chalamet and Nicki Minaj went to school.”

Back in August 2024, Town & Country pointed out that “Suri, who has contributed vocals to songs in two of Holmes’s films, is said to be interested in pursuing a career in fashion or acting, which seems like following in her mother’s footsteps.”

Katie discussed Suri leaving home for college, telling Town & Country, “I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”