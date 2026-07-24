Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Son Dylan Jagger Lee’s Wedding: ‘It’s Been Really Exciting’

Pamela Anderson is celebrating a new chapter for her family after watching her son, Dylan Jagger Lee, marry his longtime partner, Paula Bruss.

While speaking exclusively with People as she promoted her new film, “Rosebush Pruning”, the actress reflected on the June 26 ceremony in Saint-Tropez, describing the milestone as both emotional and joyful. Anderson shared that witnessing her son’s wedding brought an unexpected realization after years of watching him build an independent life.

The actress said the celebration was one of the highlights of an already busy summer, which has included filming new projects and preparing for upcoming movie premieres.

Pamela Anderson Says the Wedding Was an Emotional Milestone

Although Anderson said she “couldn’t have been happier” during the celebration, she admitted the day stirred emotions she wasn’t expecting.

“It’s so emotional. It kind of catches you off guard,” Anderson told People. “We’ve all been living such independent lives. My boys are very independent and they’ve all lived on their own for many years and [he and Paula have] been together for nine years, but it really did feel like, ‘Dylan is not mine anymore. He and Paula belong together.'”

The actress shares Dylan, 28, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 30, with ex-husband Tommy Lee. Over the years, both sons have built careers of their own while remaining close to their mother.

Anderson also revealed that Dylan and Bruss recently wrapped up their honeymoon after the wedding festivities.

“He’s just wrapping up his honeymoon now. So they’ve been on a roll. It’s been really exciting to watch. I’m so happy for them,” she said.

Dylan Even Had One Special Request for His Mom

The wedding also inspired a return to one of Anderson’s signature looks.

Earlier this year, the actress revealed during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” that Dylan had one request before the ceremony: he wanted his mother to return to her iconic blonde hair.

After briefly changing her hair color for a film role, Anderson happily honored the request, bringing back her signature honey-blonde look for the special occasion.

The personal touch reflected the close bond the mother and son continue to share as Dylan begins married life.

Getty Paula Bruss and Dylan Jagger Lee attend “The Naked Gun” New York Premiere

Pamela Anderson Is Already Thinking About Becoming a Grandmother

Now that one son is married, Anderson admitted she’s looking forward to the possibility of another family milestone someday.

“Well, that’s up to them, but I think that’s in the plan,” she told People when asked about becoming a grandmother. “I can’t wait to be a grandma.”

She added with a laugh, “I am living kind of a grandma life, aren’t I? I’m always in my garden. The only thing I don’t do yet is knit or do embroidery.”

For Anderson, Dylan’s wedding marked more than just a celebration, it represented the beginning of a new season for her family. While she continues expanding her acting career, she said watching her son start this next chapter has been one of the most rewarding experiences of the year.

As she looks ahead to future film projects, Anderson said family remains at the center of everything, making Dylan’s wedding one of the year’s most meaningful moments.