‘Bold & the Beautiful’: Is Will Becoming the Next Supervillain?

Things are not looking good for Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

After a series of violent confrontations with his rival, RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti), Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) son now finds himself in yet another complicated situation, this time with Eric Forrester (John McCook).

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Gets All the Blame

This week, Will finds himself dragged deeper into the Forrester-Spencer feud after accidentally hitting Eric during yet another heated altercation with RJ.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers note that everyone blamed Will, including his love, Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace).

No matter how much Will insists that it was unintentional, Electra and the rest of the Forresters only see him as an out-of-control, violent Spencer.

Electra even told Will that they would never get back together after everything he’s done, fearing that his violence is getting out of hand.

Could Will’s Anger & Heartbreak Push Him to the Dark Side?

Will wants nothing more than to be with Electra, so hearing her say she’s done with him could push him over the edge.

The young Spencer has been quite short-tempered and violent lately, which seems to pave the way to a dark transformation on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Will has never seemed like someone destined to become a supervillain. However, soaps are known for taking the most unexpected characters down a dark and complicated path.

If Will continues heading in this direction, viewers may start seeing a side of him that has been hidden until now. Could this be the beginning of a darker chapter for Will?

Fans React to Will’s Dark Era

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful fans have plenty to say about Will’s apparent downward spiral.

One fan wrote, “See, this is what Eric gets. Will clearly didn’t mean to hit him.”

Someone commented, “RJ says don’t disrespect my grandpa, but he can throw shade at Will’s mom and dad. Good punch, Will.”

Another added, “RJ started this altercation & Eric was running his mouth degrading Katie. But Forrester’s will put a lying twist on things, blame it on Will.”

Someone noted, “They are trying to write Will as the bad guy like a replica of the older version of Bill. Which is so wrong.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers

Monday, July 20: The Forrester couture line takes center stage; A wave of emotion leaves Eric struggling to keep his composure; Deacon dares to believe that Sheila may have finally turned over a new leaf.

Tuesday, 21: Eric gets caught in the crosshairs of Will and R.J.’s feud.

Wednesday, July 22: R.J. stands up for his family; The Spencer versus Forrester rivalry gets more heated.

Thursday, July 23: The Forresters draw a firm line, making their stance on Will and Electra crystal clear; The Logan sisters attempt to make peace.

Friday, July 24: Dylan steps in to support Will as he struggles with the fallout from recent events; Katie and Eric discuss past actions.