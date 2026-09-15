‘Pluribus’ Star Rhea Seehorn Wins Her First Emmy for Lead Actress

The 2026 Emmy Awards show has just started, and there are already some exciting early wins, along with some stunning red carpet looks, such as Brooks Nader’s “Baywatch”-inspired dress. For Rhea Seehorn, this is already a memorable event, because she just won her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama for her role in “Pluribus.”

Seehorn plays Carol Sturka, who’s one of the last people to have free will in Vince Gilligan’s drama. In her speech, Seehorn thanked Gilligan for creating a set where the cast feels safe when it comes to taking risks that improve their craft. She also quoted Gloria Steinem, who passed away recently, when talking about her fellow nominees, saying, “We didn’t know that we would lose her so soon, but quoting Gloria Steinem, saying we are linked, not ranked, and I feel that way about all you women. So, thank you for that.”

Seehorn’s Win Ends Her Emmy Loss Streak

Seehorn has previously been nominated for Emmy awards in the supporting actress category for her role as Kim Wexler on “Better Call Saul,” but she didn’t end up winning either time she was nominated for those categories.

Now, it’s Seehorn’s work and reunion with Gilligan that finally snagged her an Emmy win, and not just as a supporting actress but as the lead actress. Gilligan and Seehorn worked together on “Better Call Saul” as well, which got Seehorn nominated for an Emmy twice without getting her a win on the big night.

Seehorn beat fellow nominees Keri Russel from “The Diplomat,” Carrie Coon from “The Gilded Age,” Chase Infiniti from “The Testaments,” and Zendaya from “Euphoria” to take the win.

‘Pluribus’ and How to Watch it

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“Pluribus” is a sci-fi drama that falls into the post-apocalyptic subcategory, but not in the usual post-apocalyptic style that dystopian media prefers. Instead, Seehorn’s character, Sturka, has to save the world from happiness. Although it’s an unusual task, Carol Sturka remains free from the influence of a hive mind that is forcing humanity to feel happy in a dystopian nightmare.

In this show, the apocalypse is the loss of individuality and eventual assimilation with the hive mind that sent an unknown alien signal, which led to scientists studying the signal and resulting in the creation and spread of the virus among humans. While this results in a peaceful world, the peace and happiness aren’t real because they aren’t choices.

Carol Sturka initially believes that she’s the only human immune to the virus, but she eventually encounters others who are immune. Some of these other immune humans want the virus to remain in effect because they enjoy the peace that it brings, but others are of the same mind as Sturka and want to stop the hive mind before it’s able to assimilate with the infected humans.

“Pluribus” is available to stream on Apple TV+. Only one season is currently available, but the second season has allegedly been finished in terms of writing and is ready to move to the next stage of production this fall.