Brooks Nader Splits From Taron Egerton While Focusing on ‘Baywatch’ and Busy Career

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton have reportedly ended their relationship after several months of dating. A source said the split was Nader’s decision as she continues focusing on work and enjoying single life.

According to an exclusive report from Us Weekly, a source said the relationship was casual before Nader decided to move on. The insider added that the 29-year-old model is embracing a busy schedule while filming the upcoming “Baywatch” television series. She is also spending time in St. Tropez during what the source described as her “Euro Summer.”

The source also told the outlet that Nader is balancing several projects while enjoying this chapter of her life. Additionally, the source described her as “very busy” and excited to be single.

The timing of the split appears to align with a particularly active stretch in Nader’s career. Between filming, travel and other upcoming commitments, the model is entering a season centered on professional momentum. Moreover, she is focusing on personal independence and making the most of opportunities outside of a relationship.

Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton Were First Linked in March

Romance rumors first surfaced in March when Nader and Egerton were spotted together several times in Los Angeles. The pair fueled speculation after attending a movie date to see Ryan Gosling’s “Project Hail Mary.” Later, they were photographed showing affection while visiting multiple restaurants around the city.

The following month, another source told Us Weekly that the pair shared “very natural” chemistry after meeting through mutual friends at a party. At the time, the insider said Nader wasn’t looking for a serious commitment. Still, she was enjoying getting to know the actor.

The source also described Egerton as “very charming” and said Nader appreciated his gentlemanly personality as they continued spending time together.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader

Nader Previously Addressed Her Relationship Status

Before news of the reported breakup emerged, Nader had already suggested she was embracing single life.

During an interview with TMZ in June, she said she was “just single, having fun” and denied that anything significant had happened between her and Egerton. Instead, she explained that she was simply enjoying going on dates while keeping her attention on other priorities.

Her earlier comments also suggest that the reported breakup did not come as a sudden shift. Nader had already been publicly presenting herself as single and focused on enjoying life. Therefore, the latest report is consistent with the outlook she shared weeks before news of the split surfaced.

Much of that focus has been on the upcoming “Baywatch” series, which is scheduled to premiere in January 2027. Nader previously described landing the role as a “pinch-me moment.” She said putting on the iconic red swimsuit each day still makes her emotional.

She also shared that she has entered what she called a “new era,” explaining that she has been prioritizing healthier habits, working out more often and focusing on her overall well-being. According to the Us Weekly source, that positive outlook continues as Nader enjoys a full schedule and looks ahead to her next professional opportunities. She is also moving forward from the relationship.