First Trailer For New ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Takes Fans Back to the Beach

One of television’s most successful series is returning with a new reboot, and fans have finally received their first glimpse at Fox’s upcoming “Baywatch” series. A new take on the original, the upcoming revival of “Baywatch” stars Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, son of David Hasselhoff‘s iconic lifeguard Mitch Buchannon.

Hobie has followed in the old man’s footsteps, serving as a Baywatch captain patrolling the Southern California coastline. “Hobie’s world is turned upside down when his daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin) shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy,” reveals the series’ logline.

Here’s Who’s Starring in ‘Baywatch’

FOX ‘Baywatch’ stars David Chokachi and Stephen Amell

In addition to Amell and Belkin, the former “Arrow” star is joined by Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke and Brooks Nader as Selene.

Social media sensation Livvy Dunne has also joined the show, making her acting debut in the recurring role as Grace. Meanwhile, OG “Baywatch” star David Chokachi will reprise his original series character of Cody Madison.

A recent addition to the cast is “Pretty Little Liars” alum Shay Mitchell. She’ll be playing Trina, a former lawyer who walked away from the courtroom to become a lifeguard.

Stephen Amell Shared the First ‘Baywatch’ Teaser

Amell took to social media to share a new teaser for the upcoming series with his 6.4 million Instagram followers.

The teaser features Hobie and his crew — and yes, there is slow-motion running on the beach!

The brief clip also features Amell’s character declaring that his is “the best job in the world!”

Prior to sharing that teaser, Amell has been keeping his Instagram feed buzzing with frequent updates from the set.

These have included a brief video in which he’s seen racing an ATV on a beach, presumably on his way to an emergency situation.

However, it immediately becomes apparent that the vehicle isn’t moving — because he’s inside a soundstage, shooting the scene in front of a filmed background making it appear that he’s in motion.

‘Baywatch’ Was the Most-Watched Show on the Planet

The original “Baywatch” made its debut back in 1990, and quickly became a television phenomenon .

Not only did the series launch the careers of such stars as Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra, “Baywatch” became the most-watched television series in the world during its 1990s heyday.

At its peak, “Baywatch” was seen in more than 200 countries, reaching an estimated viewing audience of more than a billion each week.

This isn’t the First Attempt at Rebooting ‘Baywatch’

Following the series’ conclusion in 2001, the “Baywatch” saga continued in a 2003 TV movie, “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.”

“Baywatch” then lay dormant until 2017, with the release of a big-screen comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Zak Efron. Plans for a “Baywatch” film franchise, however, were scuttled by scathing reviews and a so-so performance at the box office.

The new revival of the classic show won’t arrive until midseason. Look for “Baywatch” to debut on Fox in early 2027.