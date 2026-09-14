Jennifer Aniston Gushes Over Boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston is making it clear she is proud of boyfriend Jim Curtis as he celebrates the release of his new book, “The Book of Possibility.”

The “Friends” alum, 57, shared two posts to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Sept. 14, celebrating Curtis, 50, and his latest project.

Aniston’s Sweet Instagram Post

In the first post, Aniston shared a photo of the book and wrote, “I love this book.”

She followed it with a photo of herself and Curtis, adding, “And I love this man,” alongside a heart.

Aniston’s sweet tribute came after she and Curtis appeared together at a New York book event for “The Book of Possibility” earlier this month.

During the event, the actress shared a story from her school days that took an unexpected and risqué turn, Page Six reported.

Aniston recalled attending Steiner school and visiting a nearby gym every Thursday. Although she said she was not particularly athletic, she had to participate in dodgeball.

“I went to Steiner school just down the street so I would come to this gym every Thursday. And I wasn’t very sporty, but we had to do dodgeball, and there were these huge red balls,” she said on stage.

She explained that the games took place indoors, leaving students scrambling to avoid being hit.

“And there was no field; it was just indoors, so you had to run for your life. So it’s quite a full circle moment to be back here with you,” she added.

Aniston then brought Curtis into the story with a cheeky joke.

“Well… speaking of dodging balls…!” she joked.

The remark drew laughter from the audience. Aniston later appeared to check whether she had taken the joke too far, asking Curtis if she had embarrassed him.

“Have I completely embarrassed you?” she asked.

“A lot,” Curtis replied.

Curtis Previously Open Up About Their Relationship

The playful exchange comes as the couple’s relationship continues to attract attention.

Curtis recently opened up about their romance and revealed that they had developed a friendship before becoming a couple.

“There was a many-month friendship first,” the hypnotherapist told the Sunday Times Magazine in an interview published Saturday, Sept. 12.

Curtis said their relationship felt different from some of his previous romantic experiences because it developed naturally.

“The drive was more natural, more organic, less needy,” he said.

He also reflected on how his mindset toward relationships had changed before he and Aniston began dating.

“In the past I’ve felt this idea of, ‘I need you to be in love with me,’” Curtis admitted. “I wasn’t searching for love anymore.”

Curtis and Aniston first came into contact after Aniston liked some of his Instagram posts.

While the pair have kept much of their relationship private, their recent public appearances and Aniston’s latest social media posts offer a glimpse into their connection.

For now, Aniston is showing her support for Curtis as he marks the release of his new book — and making sure he knows exactly how she feels about both the book and its author.