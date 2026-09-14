Cher Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Losing a Dear Friend 

Beloved fashion icon and costume designer Bob Mackie has died. He was 87. Mackie was beloved for his work with multiple stars, including Carol Burnett, Diana Ross, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Tina Turner, Barbra Streisand, and Cher. Tributes have been pouring in for Mackie, indicating just how loved and respected he was, and among the heartfelt messages about his passing is one from Cher.

Cher Pays Tribute To Bob Mackie

The “Woman’s World” singer paid her respects in a post on X on Monday, September 14. “My dear Bob has gone up to heaven. Knowing him, he’s bringing Sequins, Beads, & his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince,” she wrote.

Getty Cher and Bob Mackie attend the premiere of “Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion” in 2024

Fans showed their support for Cher by reacting to the post. “I’m so sorry for your loss, Cher. This one hurts for all of us. He will be deeply missed,” a fan wrote. “May he be welcomed with loving arms and watch over you,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Oh, no! I am so deeply sorry and moved! But I am sure that from now on, all angels in heaven will be wearing sequins,” “I’m so sorry for your loss, Cher,” and “Absolutely heartbroken for you, Cher.”

Remembering Bob Mackie’s Brilliant Career

Mackie’s death was announced in an Instagram post on Monday, September 14. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today. He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do,” the statement reads. “His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

The post was flooded with tributes from celebrities and fans, who praised Mackie’s talent and reflected on his beautiful life.

Mackie was fantastic at what he did, and he knew his career path from a young age. “I always knew what I wanted to do,” he told People in a 2021 interview. “But I knew I was in trouble when my parents gave me a catcher’s mitt for Christmas. Then my good aunt gave me a jewelry-making kit. I made a few pairs of earrings, and that was that.”

In the interview, he also praised his collaborations with Cher. “Nobody was allowed to even design a halter dress until Cher started wearing them on ‘Sonny & Cher’ [in the ‘ 70s], and then all of a sudden they were in everybody’s collection,” he said. “And then girls were showing way more skin than they should have, because Cher was showing more skin than she should have. But she looked good in it.”

The pair later parted ways as Cher continued to experiment with her style, but they reunited to work together again, with Mackie winning a Tony Award in 2019 for his work on the Broadway show “The Cher Show,” People reports. In his interview, Mackie said, “To this day, nobody else can do it like she does.”