Martha Stewart Puts Fans in a Frenzy by Saying She Might Release ‘My Nudes’

Martha Stewart stunned Instagram when she posted on September 14, seemingly out of nowhere, “I’ve been thinking about releasing my nudes.”

The crafting queen, who was spotted in a surprise cameo appearance on the season 16 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New York City” last Tuesday, wrote the line alongside a photo of herself giving the camera a gorgeous kissy-faced pout.

The 85-year-old returned to Instagram a few hours later to reveal she was only joking, and clarified, “My ‘nudes’ are just a ‘ploy ‘ they are actually fabulous lip serums to wear day and night to keep your lips as lustrous and soft as your skin!!!!!

However, her saucy joke had fans begging for the real thing, with one demanding in the comments of her original post, “Make it a coffee table book.”

Meanwhile, 77-year-old “Shark Tank” star jumped in to say, “If you do it, I’ll do it!”

Someone else predicted that the prim and proper Martha’s pics would most likely be devoid of the common civilian pitfalls, saying, “If you release nudes, I expect impeccable lighting, crisp linens, and absolutely no clutter.”

After Martha revealed her comment was just a joke, a fan demanded, “NAH RELEASE THEM MARTHA. GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT😂😂😂”

Someone else jested, “I made my husband block you.”

Martha Stewart Was a Striking Model Before Rising to TV Fame in the ’90s

Stewart once told People she began modeling at just 16 years old, and said her all-American looks, which were mature for her age, landed some commercial roles as a housewife.

She says despite being skinny and “perfect for modeling,” she did not recognize her own beauty at the time. “I knew that I could model, I knew I could pose for pictures, but I was not sexy, and I was not provocative. That feeling never came,” she explained. As of the 2020 interview, she said she was still “waiting for that feeling to come.”

She also said her romantic life was quiet. “Everybody was sleeping with everybody at the time, and I never did any of that.”

She also reflected on comparing herself to top model Ali McGraw, whose sex appeal and charisma she felt she could never match despite ranking herself as more technically beautiful.

Getty Throwback photo of fashion model Ali MacGraw.

Martha Stewart’s Surprise Appearance on Season 16 Premiere of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Went Viral

On the season 16 premiere of “RHONYC,” Stewart made a guest appearance in which she hilariously critiqued the home of cast member Nicole Daisy Toye, who is new to the cast.

“What do you have in this kitchen, store bought pie? Oh come on,” Nicole’s boss admonished her before mock-whispering to the camera, “There’s so much to do in here.”

The 12-time Daytime Emmys winner also expressed disdain for Nicole’s trendy checkered tea kettle, insisting, “It doesn’t go in here.”

When Nicole blamed her husband for the offending pie, Stewart quickly offered, “I’ll teach you how to make pie, so you don’t ever have to buy a pie.”

Nicole said despite the blunt advice, she knows the television star “loves” her 2-bedroom space.