Jessica Simpson Posts Previously Unseen Throwback Photo & Reveals What She’d Tell Her 16-Year-Old Self

Singer, actress, and fashion designer Jessica Simpson has revealed what she would tell her 16-year-old self if she could send her a message. In doing so, she’s also shared a previously unseen throwback picture of herself from when she was younger.

Simpson, 46, shot to fame in the late 1990s with the release of her 1999 album “Sweet Kisses.” She has since released a further six albums and moved into acting. Her movie credits include the likes of 2005’s “The Dukes of Hazzard” and 2008’s “The Love Guru,” while her television credits include “That ’70s Show,” “Entourage,” and “Fashion Star.”

The star has also recently confirmed that a Netflix documentary about her life and career is on the way.

As she prepares to candidly reflect on her past, she has taken to social media to explain the advice she’d give her younger self if such a thing was possible.

Jessica Simpson Has Lots of Advice for Her 16-Year-Old Self

Jessica Simpson shared the advice she would give her 16-year-old self with the 6.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

She included a single unseen black and white photograph of her younger self. While she may not have been as young as 16 in the snap, she certainly looks no older than 20.

Simpson’s caption on her post begins, “What would you tell your 16 year old self? This is what I would tell mine…”

It then gets into it, as the star writes, “People are going to fail you.

You are going to fail others expectations of you, but that does not mean that you are going to abandon yourself.

Your success will be the faith you have in yourself and the ability to see your purpose through no matter what.

Don’t lose yourself by staying silent in situations or relationships that are asking you to question or abandon who you are.

Putting yourself before others is not a selfish, it is self respect.

People’s perceptions of you are not yours to carry. Quite frankly, they are none of your business.

Do not let fear hold you captive, let it teach you who you are not.

You will spend years of your life tryin’ to be understood by people who have already made up their minds about you. Only the power of your perception is the truth.”

There’s some genuinely brilliant advice there. A lot of people who read it will agree that they’d love to be able to pass it onto their younger selves.

Simpson’s own 2025 song “Your Apology” plays over the post.

The star’s fans and followers rushed to the post’s comments section to have their say on it.

Simpson’s Followers Love the Advice She Would Give to Her Younger Self

Getty Jessica Simpson.

The comments section of Jessica Simpson’s post about the advice she’d give her 16-year-old self is awash with messages from her fans and followers. They all love what she had to say in the post.

One of Simpson’s followers commented, “beautifully said. ♥️ you so much!”

Another follower wrote, “Such wise words spoken from a true, strong woman. Remember who you are. Forget who they told you to be. ❤️❤️❤️”

“Hallelujah Ms. Simpson 👏👏👏,” said somebody else.

Meanwhile, one Instagram user was inspired to write what they’d tell their younger self, saying, “I would tell myself that my ability to connect with the heart of others is what will set me free and truly allow me to grow. Take chances and sacrifice things. Never forget that true love comes from deep friendships and connections. Do not chase connections for surface level clout. Seek loyalty & truth.”

Finally, another individual commented, “Elegant, honest, and framed with love. I am saving this for my precious grandgirls. 💜💜💜”

We wish Jessica Simpson all the success in the world with her upcoming documentary.

Jessica Simpson’s filmography and discography info were courtesy of IMDb and Discogs, respectively.