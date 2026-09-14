‘Charlie’s Angels’ Stars Set For 50th Anniversary Reunion At The Emmys

“Charlie’s Angels” is getting another major celebration as the classic television series marks five decades since its debut. This time, the milestone is taking center stage at one of TV’s biggest nights.

Three stars from the original series are set to reunite during the 78th Emmy Awards. The special appearance comes just over a week before the show officially reaches its 50th anniversary on September 22.

The reunion also arrives during a particularly nostalgic week for the franchise. Two of its best-known stars have already been looking back on the show, its influence, and how it eventually inspired a new generation of Angels.

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Is Getting A 50th Anniversary Tribute At The Emmys

Getty (L-R) US actress and singer Cheryl Ladd, Jordan Ladd and Lindsay Walker attend “Charlie’s Angels” 50th Anniversary Celebration at PaleyFest LA 2026 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, on April 6, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd are set to reunite during the 78th Emmy Awards as part of a special celebration of “Charlie’s Angels.” The Television Academy confirmed that the actresses will participate in a segment honoring the show’s 50th anniversary during the September 14 ceremony.

Jackson played Sabrina Duncan during the first three seasons of the crime drama. Smith, on the other hand, portrayed Kelly Garrett throughout the entire five-season run. Ladd joined the series in its second season as Kris Munroe following Farrah Fawcett’s departure.

The show, which officially premiered on September 22, 1976, quickly became one of ABC’s biggest shows. It followed a team of female private investigators who worked for the mysterious Charlie Townsend. Together, they took on dangerous assignments while going undercover.

During its first two seasons, the show was a top-10 television hit and ultimately ran until 1981. Its popularity helped turn its leading women into major pop-culture icons during the late 1970s.

The upcoming Emmy appearance is not the first time Jackson, Smith, and Ladd have reunited this year. The trio came together at PaleyFest LA in April for another celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary. They were treated to a standing ovation from the audience.

Kate Jackson And Jaclyn Smith Just Revisited The Show’s Legacy

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 06: (L-R) Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd attend the “Charlie’s Angels” 50th Anniversary Celebration during PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 06, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Emmy reunion comes on the same day Jackson and Smith appeared together on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The pair discussed the original series and how its influence eventually carried into the 2000 “Charlie’s Angels” movie starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

During the conversation, Jackson looked back on filming the memorable “Angels in Chains” episode. She recalled how the actresses remained chained even during breaks. “We were chained together, and we stayed chained together the whole time through lunch every day,” she said.

Barrymore shared that the episode became an important inspiration when her team developed the movie decades later. She said the filmmakers recreated part of the episode’s look in the opening of the 2000 movie, “because we thought that we wanted to honor that right out of the gate.”

Smith praised the movie for connecting different generations. She also discussed how the franchise eventually became meaningful to younger members of her own family.

The 80-year-old actress explained that her children had not been especially interested in watching the original series. “But when I got to do the cameo in your movie,” she said, “I just stepped up my game, and they loved it.” She shared that her grandchildren are now watching the television series as well.

Barrymore also credited the original series with influencing her long before she became one of the producers and stars behind its big screen revival. “Charlie’s Angels was not only the most important thing for us females; all the men loved it, and women wanted to be you,” she shared.

The Original Angels Have Been Celebrating 50 Years Together

The Emmy tribute is the latest in a series of reunions surrounding the anniversary. When the actors reunited at PaleyFest, they spoke about the enduring friendship that grew out of their time on the series.

Jackson described the connection between the cast as something that had remained even when they were not together. Ladd similarly shared that the actresses were very different women but always cared for and supported one another.

The 78th Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock on September 14. Jackson, Smith, and Ladd’s anniversary appearance will be one of the special television tributes planned for the ceremony.