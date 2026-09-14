Netflix Is Quietly Removing the Perfect ‘Outlander’ Alternative

If you’re an “Outlander” fan, you’ve likely turned to “Poldark” as a way to tide you over while waiting for “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2. The bad news is that when you’re waiting for the next season (assuming it’s renewed), you won’t have this post-American Revolution series to lean on. At least, not in the same place.

“Poldark” is one of the latest bingable dramas quietly leaving Netflix. It’s one of the dramas set for departure in October 2026, and while there is still a chance that the license will be renewed, that’s looking less and less likely as we get to the wire.

When Is ‘Poldark’ Leaving Netflix?

Getty PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 19: Actors Aidan Turner(L) and Eleanor Tomlinson speak onstage during the ‘MASTERPIECE Poldark’ panel discussion at the PBS Network portion of the Television Critics Association press tour at Langham Hotel on January 19, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The series is on the list of departures on Oct. 8, 2026. That means the last day to binge-watch all five seasons is Oct. 7. Sure, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” arrives on Sept. 18, but with just 10 episodes in the season, it always feels like the show is over just as it’s getting started.

“Poldark” is a victim of licensing. While it felt like it was a Netflix series, it was a BBC program that was licensed to the streaming giant for the United States. The licensing was renewed in October 2025, but only for a year. Now, the show is moving to another home.

That new home hasn’t been confirmed as of yet. It’s likely going to head to BritBox, which is a streaming platform dedicated to British content. In fact, the International side of the streamer is owned entirely by BBC Studios, so it makes sense that its own content heads there for distribution. You’ll be able to find all your favorite BBC shows there, including the classic episodes of “Doctor Who” and “Downton Abbey.” It makes sense for “Poldark” to follow.

What Is ‘Poldark’ About?

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If you happened to miss it when it first arrived, “Poldark” started in 2015, following Aidan Turner’s Ross Poldark, as he returns from America after fighting for the British during the Revolutionary War. Based on the eight-book series, the first season covers the first two books, with Ross returning home to find out that his father has died and the estate is now in ruins. On top of that, the woman he loved has moved on to someone else.

So, he and his maid, Demelza, played by Eleanor Tomlinson, work on fixing everything up and creating a new life. That includes him eventually marrying Demelza, which is where the wonderful love story comes into play.

The second season covered Books 3 and 4, and then the third season and fourth seasons took fans through to the end of the seventh novel. Since a lot of time passed between the seventh and eighth books, “Poldark” opted to create an original story, ending the tale in 1901, nine years before the last book takes place.

The good news is that this is a British series, which means the seasons aren’t as long as Americans are used to. Despite there being five seasons, there are just 43 episodes to binge-watch, and there’s plenty of time for that over the next few weeks.