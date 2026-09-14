Hallmark Fans Have 4 Charming Movies to Watch Tomorrow — Sept. 15

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 15. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Love Struck Café’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Love Struck Café” (per the Hallmark Channel): Megan Quinn, an aspiring architect, faces multiple tasks – developing her hometown lake into a commercialized entertainment center, forcing Mrs. Frances Figgins, her childhood mentor, out of her family’s home, and helping out at her family café after her father breaks his leg, all while also dealing with the return of her childhood sweetheart, Joe, who broke her heart.

Stars Andrew Walker and Sarah Jane Morris.

“Love Struck Café” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 14, 2017 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Harvest programming event.

‘The Wish Swap’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Wish Swap” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Wish Swap” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Casey and Henry celebrate their birthdays at the same restaurant, they make birthday wishes at the same time, which are granted. However, they end up getting each other’s wishes.

Starring Emily Tennant and Jake Foy.

“The Wish Swap” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 8, 2025 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Loveuary programming event.

‘The Sweetest Heart’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Sweetest Heart” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Sweetest Heart” (per the Hallmark Channel): Maddie is doing everything she can to save her cupcake business. With the help of a handsome investment banker, Maddie’s luck begins to turn around in all aspects of her life. However, when her first love Nate unexpectedly returns home after 14 years, she will have to choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving.

Stars Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally.

“The Sweetest Heart” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on March 17, 2018 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Fever programming event.

‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” (per the Hallmark Channel): A 1920’s ghost refuses to leave estate agent Anna’s newly listed home. Worse, the spirit is convinced she cannot “pass over” until she gets Anna back together with her ex.

Starring Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally and Madeleine Arthur.

“3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 7, 2023 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event.