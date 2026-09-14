‘The Princess Bride’ Musical to Premiere in Chicago

Inconceivable! The musical adaptation of “The Princess Bride” will make its debut in Chicago next summer at the Nederlander Theatre. The show will run in the Windy City for five weeks, opening on July 19, 2027 and running through August 22.

While there is no Broadway theatre or dates confirmed, it’s likely the musical will transfer during the 2027-28 season.

From Book to Movie to Musical

With the musical adaptation of “The Princess Bride” finding its footing, fans will now be able to experience the beloved story in three mediums: book, movie and musical.

“The Princess Bride” first made its way into audiences in book-form. William Goldman published the fantastical romance novel in 1973.

In 1987, the novel was adapted for film, with Goldman penning the script, Norman Lear executive producing and Rob Reiner directing.

The movie featured an ensemble cast of Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Wallace Shawn, Mandy Patinkin, André the Giant, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Fred Savage and Peter Falk.

While the film initially had modest box office success, it went on to become a cult-classic, gaining recognition as one of the greatest films of the ’80s. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “The Princess Bride” for preservation in the United States National Film Registry due to its cultural significance.

The adaptation’s young stars have also gone on to have wildly successful careers in film, television and theatre.

Next year, the film will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

‘The Princess Bride’ Musical Finds Creative Team

The first attempts to adapt “The Princess Bride” into a musical started in 2006. Goldman initially teamed up with Adam Guettel for the project. The two parted ways in 2007.

Reiner later approached songwriters from theatre and beyond to part of the project. Eventually, in 2013, Disney Theatrical Productions announced its intentions to spearhead the musical.

Six years later, in 2019, the musical showed its first signs of life when a team was announced for the project. David Yazbek signed on to compose the score, with Bob Martin and Rick Elice teaming up to write the musical’s book.

In 2025, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez signed on as composers for the musical, with Yazbek departing.

The musical’s now has a full creative team of heavy-hitters behind it.

The Academy Award-winning composing duo behind “Frozen” remain attached to the current project, as do Tony nominees Martin and Elice. Jeffrey Seller (“Hamilton”) serves as producer. Alex Timbers (“Moulin Rouge!”) will direct, and Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”) will choreograph.

Seller shared his excitement about the project to the Chicago Tribune, saying, “I read ‘The Princess Bride’ in college and thought it could be a musical. So it’s no exaggeration to say I have been wanting to do this show for 40 years.”

He also added that “The Princess Bride” would be the biggest show he has produced to date.

Workshopping the Musical

Earlier this year, the musical had its first workshop. The next round of work sessions for the musical are scheduled for this fall, starting Nov. 9 through Dec. 17.

While casting has not been announced for the musical, the recent workshop featured a stacked cast of Broadway favorites:

Alex Brightman as Billy

Jonathan Hadary as Grampa

Kevin William Paul as Westley

Erika Henningsen as Princess Buttercup.

Gabriel Ebert as Prince Humperdinck

Joel Perez as Inigo Montoya

Will Mann as Fezzik

Graham Stevens as Rugen

Marissa Rosen as Valerie

It is unclear at this time if any of the talent for the workshop will lead the Chicago cast.