See ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Stars Celebrate the 30 Years With Reunion & Tribute to Co-Stars at the 2026 Emmys

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fans are getting a pretty special reunion tonight.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz are coming together on stage as presenters during the 78th Emmy Awards. The show starts Monday, September 14, 2026 at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock. And this reunion comes as the Television Academy celebrates the upcoming 30th anniversary of the beloved series, which first premiered in March 1997.

Yep, it’s hard to believe that “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is already approaching 30 years old. Let’s be real, for fans who spent years watching Buffy, Angel, Willow, Xander, Giles, Spike, and the rest of the gang, seeing Gellar and Boreanaz together again is bound to bring back some serious nostalgia.

And honestly, the timing couldn’t be much better.

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards (2026)

⚠️ WARNING: This post will be updated live as the 2026 Emmy Awards air and may contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on this epic moment.

Sarah Michelle Gellar & David Boreanaz Are Reuniting to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary

Gellar starred as Buffy Summers, a teenager chosen to become a vampire slayer and protect the fictional town of Sunnydale. Boreanaz played Angel, a vampire cursed with a soul who became one of the most important people in Buffy’s life.

The series premiered on March 10, 1997, and went on to run for seven seasons and 144 episodes before ending in 2003. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” earned 14 Primetime Emmy nominations during its run and won two Emmys, including awards for music composition and makeup, per IMDb.

Of course, Boreanaz left “Buffy” after Season 3, but he wasn’t done with the universe. He continued playing Angel in the spin-off “Angel,” which premiered in 1999 and ran for five seasons before ending in 2004.

Let’s be real, the Buffy and Angel relationship remains one of the biggest reasons fans still have so much love for the series. Whether viewers were Team Angel, Team Spike, or simply wanted Buffy to have a break from all the supernatural drama, the characters left a lasting impression.

That makes tonight even more exciting.

And while this isn’t the first or only time the series’ stars have gotten together over the years (peep the 2017 reunion below). But it seems like the Emmys are giving fans a chance to celebrate more than just the show. We’re also celebrating the people and characters who helped make “Buffy” such an important part of television history.

‘Buffy’ Fans Are Also Remembering Michelle Trachtenberg & Nicholas Brendon

This reunion (and anniversary celebration) comes with some bittersweet feelings, though, especially after the losses the “Buffy” family has experienced.

Michelle Trachtenberg, 39, who played Buffy’s younger sister Dawn Summers, died on February 26, 2025. Her cause of death was determined to be complications from diabetes mellitus.

Nicholas Brendon, 54, who played Buffy’s longtime friend Xander Harris, died on March 20, 2026. His death was attributed to natural causes related to cardiovascular disease.

Anthony Stewart Head, 72, who played the Watcher (and Buffy’s mentor) Giles, died on June 1, 2026. His death was the result of complications from pneumonia.

Prior to the show, it has not been officially confirmed that any of them will receive a specific mention during tonight’s “Buffy” celebration, so fans will have to wait and see what the Emmys have planned.

Still, it would be understandable for longtime viewers to have both actors on their minds while watching Gellar and Boreanaz reunite.

Getty ‘Buffy’ cast members (Emma Caulfield, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Michelle Trachtenberg) at the UPN sessions of the Television Critics Association summer press tour (2001).

So, What Happened Live at the 2026 Emmys?

@rottentomatoes Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz celebrate BuffyTheVampireSlayer’s dedicated fanbase at this year’s Emmys! ♬ original sound – Rotten Tomatoes

Well, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” reunion has officially happened. And yep, it was every bit as nostalgic as fans were hoping.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz appeared on stage at around 8:18 p.m. ET during the 2026 Emmy Awards to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. And, obviously, they didn’t walk out to just any music. The iconic “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” theme by Nerf Herder played as the two stars made their way onto the stage.

Let’s be real, hearing that theme again while watching Gellar and Boreanaz walk out together was enough to send “Buffy” fans straight back to Sunnydale.

The two took a moment to reflect on the series, including just how much time has passed since “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” first premiered in 1997. They also had some fun with the massive age difference between their characters, with Angel being just over 240 years old compared to Buffy being just 17 when their story began.

Honestly, the fact that the Emmys let Gellar and Boreanaz poke a little fun at that detail made the reunion feel even more like a celebration of the original series rather than simply a quick awards-show appearance.

It seems like the moment also struck the right balance between celebrating the show’s legacy and acknowledging the people who helped make it so special. As expected, Gellar and Boreanaz took a moment to remember their late “Buffy” co-stars Head, Trachtenberg, and Brendon.

It was a bittersweet reminder of just how much has changed since the series ended, but also a celebration of the lasting impact “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” continues to have on fans.

And yep, 30 years later, that theme still hits.

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz on the red carpet for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2026 Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz arrive for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards (September 14, 2026)

Want to see who won every award tonight? Check out our live post.