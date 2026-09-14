Travis Kelce Admits He’s ‘Not Ready’ For Life After Football, Will Keep Playing ‘Until the Wheels Fall Off’

Speculation has been rampant that Travis Kelce will pack it in after his upcoming NFL season — his 14th with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now that he and wife Taylor Swift are starting the next chapter of their lives together as spouses, what is the man himself saying about his future plans?

That question was answered pretty definitively when Kelce sat down with ESPN’s told Chris Berman during an interview that aired on “Good Morning America” on Monday, September 14.

‘I Don’t Wanna Let This Thing Go’

Appearing alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reports People, 36-year-old Kelce admitted that he’s “still kinda sitting here like, ‘I don’t wanna let this thing go.’”

As for retirement plans, Kelce insisted it’s something he’s refusing to contemplate — at the moment, at least.

As he said, he wants “to keep playing until the wheels fall off.”

For now, Kelce thinks he still has something to offer the Chiefs, and feels eager to keep contributing.

“I still have the desire to go out there and compete, and I still think I can compete at a high level,” Kelce said.

“I love this game so much that I’m not ready to go into that next phase yet,” he confessed.

Ready For Another Season

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With the Chiefs set to take on the Denver Broncos in the season opener, Kelce told Berman that the Chiefs “are ready to rock and roll.”

Addressing the new season, Kelce praised Mahomes as he comes back from a torn ACL last season.

“Pat’s at the top of his game like he always is,” Kelce declared.

A Wedding to Remember

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During another part of the interview, Kelce opened up about exchanging vows with Swift in Madison Square Garden.

As he recalled, he was sporting a white top hat during the ceremony.

“It was the best night of my life,” Kelce said of that magical night.

“Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air.”

Mahomes also gushed about the wedding, revealing he tore up the dance floor during the reception.

“My perspective, it was a lot of fun, I did a little dancing. I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason,” Mahomes shared.

‘Authentically Herself’

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Meanwhile, apart from football, Kelce is also entering a new fashion partnership with Tommy Hilfiger.

Promoting his Hilfiger deal in a recent interview with Vogue, Kelce offered high praise to his bride’s fashion sense, revealing that being with her has forced him to up his own style game.

“I love that Tay’s always authentically herself with every look,” he told the magazine.

“Whether we’re hanging with some friends or just us two on a fun night out for dinner, she’s always effortless, elegant, and beautiful,” Kelce added. “She’s not afraid of unique patterns or bold colors, and she’s just timeless and classy in everything she steps out in.”