Andrew Garfield Rocks Bold Boho Fashion While Filming New Project in NYC

Andrew Garfield turned heads in a striking boho look while filming a new project in New York City. According to Deuxmoi, the actor was photographed on location for a mystery project simply referred to as “Sharp.” His outfit featured vintage-inspired pieces, rich colors and plenty of eye-catching accessories. Jennifer Lawrence was also recently spotted in NYC.

Andrew Garfield’s Statement Hat And Coat

According to Deuxmoi, Andrew Garfield was photographed filming a scene in NYC for “Sharp.” The images showed the actor wearing a wide-brimmed, pale stone fedora. The hat featured a dark band decorated with large silver concho-style pieces. Some feathers also appeared to be tucked into the band.

The hat was easily the most eye-catching accessory in the look. It gave the outfit a Western and bohemian edge. The actor also wore a long oatmeal-colored coat. The soft-looking coat fell past the actor’s knees and was worn open over his shoulders.

Rather than looking like a standard tailored coat, the piece hung loosely. It created an almost cape-like shape around the actor. The relaxed silhouette worked with the rest of the outfit.

The Purple Ensemble Takes Center Stage

Andrew Garfield’s base outfit brought an even stronger color statement. In addition to the coat, he wore a rich deep-purple wrap top. The top had a plunging neckline and a loose, kimono-style shape.

The actor paired it with wide, high-waisted trousers in the same shade in a harem-style shape. Together, the pieces created a fluid silhouette with a clear 1970s influence.

A burgundy scarf added another layer of color. The long accessory had fringe along the edges and a subtle paisley or floral pattern. It hung well below the waist on both sides.

A dark leather belt sat over the wrap top. Its large oval silver buckle added another noticeable detail. The actor finished the outfit with tall black leather boots. The pointed toes and visible seams gave the footwear a sharper finish.

The Accessories Completed The Look

The accessories helped pull the entire outfit together. Andrew Garfield wore multiple rings across his fingers. He also had a thin gold chain around his neck and several bracelets on one wrist. A small stud earring was visible in one of the close-up images.

His hair added to the period-inspired effect. The actor wore his long, dark hair loose and slightly wavy. A few face-framing pieces fall around his face.

The styling was far removed from a conventional press-day outfit. Andrew Garfield instead appeared dressed for a specific character and setting. The clothing has a deliberately vintage feel.

Andrew Garfield’s On-Set Scene Completes The Look

In the candid photos, Andrew Garfield was holding a cigarette in one hand with the other hand in the pocket of his trousers.

Several people were visible around the actor. Some appeared to be extras wearing period-style clothing. Their outfits included trench coats, headscarves and vintage-looking eyewear. The surrounding details reinforce the old-fashioned atmosphere of the scene.

Andrew Garfield’s look combines flowing purple pieces, a sweeping coat and an ornate hat. The result is a memorable boho-inspired costume that stands out on the New York set. In other news, Shawn Mendes showed his romantic side during a Brazil date, pulling out his girlfriend’s chair while the couple stepped out in effortless denim looks.