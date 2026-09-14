Jennifer Lawrence’s Latest Candid Pics in NYC Make Us Love Her Even More

Jennifer Lawrence was photographed walking through New York City on September 11. The Oscar-winning actress looked stylish in a relaxed aqua sweater, floaty skirt and brown boat shoes. Yet it was two tiny details that made the candid outing especially relatable. One shoe was untied, while her handbag appeared to be left open. Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes was spotted showing his romantic side.

Jennifer Lawrence Keeps It Real

According to Deuxmoi, the candid photos show Jennifer Lawrence walking alone through NYC. The actress was captured from several angles as she crossed a city street.

One of the brown boat shoes had its laces undone as she walked. Her black handbag also appeared to be open. The interior was visible as she carried it at her side.

For Jennifer Lawrence, those small details fit perfectly with her reputation for authenticity. They also made the photos feel familiar.

Fans quickly picked up on those details in the comments. One person wrote, “she just like us.” Another pointed out the “multi thousand dollar” bag hanging open. Someone else simply reacted, “Bag just open.”

The Luxury Twist Makes It Even Better

As reported by Marie Claire, Jennifer Lawrence was carrying a vintage Hermès Kelly bag in black shiny crocodile leather. The bag has gold hardware and is an exceptionally luxurious accessory.

Marie Claire noted that the vintage piece can trade for tens of thousands of dollars.

The rest of the outfit was equally relaxed. The actress wore an oversized aqua-blue sweater with the sleeves pushed toward her elbows. A pale pink skirt flowed below it.

Her brown Sperry boat shoes added another casual touch. She also wore black sunglasses and delicate gold jewelry. A long gold necklace completed the outfit.

Why Jennifer Lawrence Has Always Felt Relatable

In a January 2026 Stylist feature, Lawrence was described as “Hollywood’s most relatable star.” The piece explored the qualities that have made her so appealing on and off screen.

Her humor has played a major role. Fans still remember her 2013 Oscars tumble. Her appearance on “Hot Ones” also became memorable for her candid reactions to the spicy chicken wings.

Those moments helped establish Jennifer Lawrence as a celebrity who could laugh at herself. Her public image has often felt less polished and distant than the traditional Hollywood persona.

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Everyday Details Look Chic

The latest photos offer another simple example of why Jennifer Lawrence connects with audiences. There is nothing glamorous about an untied shoe or carrying an open bag. Yet Jennifer Lawrence managed to pair those ordinary details with an enviable wardrobe.

Her aqua sweater reflected one of summer 2026’s major color trends, according to Marie Claire. The boat shoes also fit a footwear trend that has been gaining attention in New York.

That is ultimately what makes the photos so appealing. Jennifer Lawrence looked chic, but she also looked completely human. The little imperfections did not take away from her style. They made the moment more recognizable.

For an actress with an Oscar, major movie roles and a designer wardrobe, that everyday quality remains part of the appeal. Jennifer Lawrence did not need a perfect street-style pose to turn heads. Her untied shoe and open bag did the job while making her feel a little more like everyone else.

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