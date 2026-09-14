The Investigation Into Hayden Panettiere’s Heartbreaking Passing Goes ‘Cross-Country’

Beloved “Heroes” star Hayden Panettiere tragically lost her life on August 16, 2026, in Greenville, South Carolina. Immediately after, authorities opened an investigation.

As the inquiry continues, the late actress’ representative has condemned rumors and online speculation regarding her passing. Hayden Panettiere’s loved ones want answers, which will only come from an official search.

In a new update, authorities are now engaged in a “cross-country” investigation in hopes of uncovering the driving forces behind the young actress’ death.

The Investigation Into Hayden Panettiere’s Death Goes Nationwide

ABC reports that the investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death is now a “cross-country” inquiry.

“While toxicology reports are still pending, sources say investigators are focusing on what drugs may have played a role in her death, and where the drugs came from,” the outlet writes.

TMZ went on to report that Panettiere’s cause of death was due to “oxycodone laced with fentanyl.” The outlet notes that the actress was in contact with a “long time dealer” in Los Angeles who provided her with several dangerous “black-market prescription drugs.” TMZ adds that the “Bring It On” star brought several substances with her to Greenville, where she tragically lost her life.

Now, authorities are hoping to get to the bottom of the situation. TMZ notes the DEA in Los Angeles is working tirelessly to uncover the drug dealer’s identity and link it to Hayden Panettiere’s passing.

“There’s nothing to be shared at this time as the investigation is ongoing but we are hopeful that justice will be served,” Panettiere’s representative told ABC in August.

The Family Waits For Answers as They Mourn the Heartbreaking Loss

As the official investigation continues, Hayden Panettiere’s family is sorely grieving her loss.

“She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” the family confirmed in a statement.

The late actress is survived by her daughter, Kaya Evodkia Klitschko, 11. She and her former partner, Wladimir Klitschko, welcomed their daughter in December 2014. Klitschko has full custody of Kaya and they live in Europe.

Hayden Panettiere gave up custody of her daughter in 2018 amid her battle against addiction and postpartum depression. Even so, she had nothing but beautiful things to say about her daughter.

“Oh my gosh, that child came out of me. But she is smarter than me. And she’s going to be taller than me!” the actress told PEOPLE in 2022.

Giving up custody of Kaya wasn’t an easy decision, but the actress wanted nothing but the best for the little girl.

“It was the hardest thing I could do,” Panettiere bravely admitted. “But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was okay, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go.”

Our hearts go out to Hayden Panettiere’s loved ones as they search for answers in the wake of her passing.