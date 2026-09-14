‘The Pitt’s Noah Wyle’s Beautiful Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Noah Wyle won big at the 77th Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025, when he took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. This year, he hopes to win again for his incredible performance as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the hit medical drama “The Pitt.”

All eyes are on Wyle and his professional achievements, but his personal life is filled with love and support. These are five fast facts to know about Wyle’s current wife, his ex-wife, and his beautiful, blended family.

1. He Is Married to Sara Wells

Wyle and his beautiful wife, Sara Wells, have been married since 2014 and are incredibly in love. When Wyle accepted his Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2025, he gave his wife a special mention in his speech. “My beautiful wife Sara, who owns half of this, not just because it’s California law but because she earned it,” he said.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Frances, in 2015. Speaking of her personality, he told People, Frances is “a dynamo who can do anything she wants with her life.”

2. He Shares Two Children With His Ex-Wife Tracy Warbin

Wyle is a father to son Owen, 22, and daughter Auden, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Tracy Warbin. The couple married in 2000 and divorced in 2010. Becoming a father impacted how Wyle viewed his career. “My tastes changed radically after my son was born,” he told People in 2025 about Owen’s birth. “After I was a father, I suddenly was very conscious of the things that my kids would be watching their father do or say.”

He added, “It curbed some of my impulses to reach for characters that are way more on the friend. You know, I’d rather play good guys.”

3. Noah Wyle Celebrates the Women in His Life

There are many beautiful women in Wyle’s life, and in an Instagram post in honor of Mother’s Day on May 10, he celebrated those closest to him. “Happy Mother’s Day to my Mom, my Stepmom, my wife Sara, and all the other Moms, Stepmoms, wives and Sara’s out there,” he captioned a throwback photo of himself with his mom. “Thank you for all you do.”

4. Noah Wyle’s Kids Haven’t Seen One of His Most Famous Roles

Before “The Pitt,” one of Wyle’s most memorable roles was as Dr. John Carter in 12 Seasons of the medical drama “ER.” Despite the show’s success, neither of his older children has watched it.

“They’ve watched more ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ than they have ‘ER,’” Wyle told People. He jokingly added, “It’s a point of contention. However, the older they get and the more they seem interested in this business, the more I kind of want to hold that up as something that they might want to engage in. But you know, they’re watching ‘The Pitt.’”

5. They Are Incredibly Supportive of His Work

Wyle has found success on the hit HBO Max medical drama series, “The Pitt,” and his family are his biggest supporters. They have attended award shows, red carpet events, and even his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Speaking of their support in an interview with People in 2025, Wyle said, “It’s been really beautiful to see my kids be proud of me and to have this be meaningful for them, for me, it has been really amazing.”

He continued, “You always hope your kids know how hard you work. You always hope your kids know how much of yourself you fit into what you do by example for them. This last year, I’ve really felt that they’ve been listening and watching, and it’s been impactful.”