Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s Daughters Are All Grown Up in Rare Family Appearance

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski made their annual trip to the U.S. Open a family affair once again. The longtime couple stepped out with their rarely seen daughters, Hazel and Violet, for another day of tennis, giving fans a rare glimpse of the family of four together.

Emily, 43, and John, 46, have generally kept their children away from the spotlight. Their yearly U.S. Open outing has become one of the few occasions when the girls are seen publicly alongside their famous parents.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s Rarely Seen Daughters Look Just Like Their Famous Mom

Hazel, 12, and Violet, 10, were photographed sitting with their mom and dad as the family watched Ben Shelton take on Alexander Zverev. See the photos Hello magazine obtained here.

At one point, the girls turned their attention away from the court as Emily showed them something on her phone.

Their U.S. Open tradition has offered an occasional glimpse into family life. This year, John kept things casual in a black striped polo, while Emily wore an orange top and hat as they watched the match from their courtside seats. The girls looked noticeably more grown up than during previous family outings, with both now in their pre-teen years. See more photos obtained by The Daily Mail here.

How Often Are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s Daughters Seen?

Very rarely. Emily and John have made a point of giving Hazel and Violet a childhood largely outside Hollywood, even as both parents maintain high-profile careers.

Despite growing up away from red carpets, Hazel and Violet are already showing an interest in performing.

Emily told WSJ Magazine in June that both girls have taken part in school plays. They also enjoy visiting their parents on film sets, including productions connected to the “A Quiet Place” franchise.

Emily admitted that the prospect of her daughters entering Hollywood makes her nervous.“I’m just going to have to support it no matter what might terrify me for them, or no matter how much I push STEM down their throats.”

How Do Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Balance Work and Family?

Getty Actor John Krasinski (R) attends the Men’s Singles Final match

Family has remained a firm priority throughout their careers.

“Honestly, the simple answer is ‘kids and family first,’” John previously told CBS. “One of us is always home with the kids. And listen, we bring those kids wherever we’re shooting and wherever we can spend time with them.”

Play

That commitment has sometimes meant considerable travel.

While filming the first season of “Jack Ryan” in Montreal, John regularly flew to London, where Emily was working on “Mary Poppins Returns,” so he could spend weekends with his family.

What Has John Krasinski Said About Putting His Family First?

John has been equally direct about the role family plays in his decisions. “Family for me, it’s a non-negotiable thing,” he told People magazine.

“So if I’m honest, I was shooting 6,000 miles away from them, and I flew back every single weekend.”

Emily and John married in 2010 and have kept Hazel and Violet’s lives largely private. Their annual tennis outing remains a rare exception, offering a small window into the close-knit family tradition they have quietly kept going year after year.