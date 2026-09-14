Heartbreaking New Information About Hayden Panettiere’s Possible Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Hayden Panettiere died on August 16 after being found by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson’s brother, Zach Hickerson. The “Heroes” actress was at an apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina, when Zach called first responders to the scene, who arrived to find “a female in cardiac arrest.” She was 36.

An official cause of death cannot be ruled until the toxicology test results come back, and TMZ reports that toxicology tests will “usually take 8 to 12 weeks.” However, on Monday, September 14, TMZ reported that law enforcement officials believed the actress’ death was the result of “oxycodone laced with fentanyl.”

The outlet reports that Panettiere had a “long-time drug dealer” in Los Angeles, “who was providing her several black-market prescription drugs, including oxycodone.” TMZ reports that law enforcement sources believe Panettiere took the pill on the morning of her death; however, they admit that they cannot make any official statement until the results of the toxicology test are made available.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy and days later informed Panettiere’s parents, Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere, that their daughter’s body was ready to be released and turned over to a mortuary. The coroner, Mike Ellis, released a statement.

“An autopsy was completed today. At autopsy, no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death,” the statement reads, People reports. “The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies. This investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are available for release at this time.”

Remembering Beloved Actress Hayden Panettiere

Panettiere is celebrated for her roles in “Nashville,” “Heroes,” “Scream 6,” and “Bring It On.” Her acting career began in childhood, with her first major breakthrough at age four in the soap opera “One Life to Live.” She also appeared on “Guiding Light” from 1996 to 2000.

Panettiere touched the lives of so many people and is dearly missed, including by her father, Skip Panettiere. Skip confirmed his daughter’s death in a statement to ABC News. “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” he said. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Four weeks after her death, on Sunday, September 13, Skip shared a photo on Facebook, showing himself and his daughter embracing. He wrote no words, but the photo shows their love. Fans praised Skip in the comments and noted the striking resemblance between them.

Also on Sunday, September 13, Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson made headlines after they were handcuffed following an incident at a bar in Greenville, South Carolina, TMZ reports. Brian was not arrested, but Zach was. TMZ reports that Zach was “highly intoxicated and began yelling profanities,” which resulted in him being taken into custody for disorderly conduct. He has since been released from jail.