Orlando Bloom Opened Up About New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie

Along with Orlando Bloom‘s role as Legolas in “The Lord of the Rings” movies, there’s no denying that his other most notable gig was as Will Turner in the super successful “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise.

There’s also surely no doubt that fans would love to see the actor return to play his swashbuckling character in a new installment of the story. Well, the star has now opened up about that very possibility.

Orlando Talks to Co-star Johnny Depp ‘Every Now and Again’

When it comes to what might be preventing a new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie from happening, Bloom admitted, “I ask that all the time.”

During a chat with Entertainment Weekly to promote Bloom’s new project, “Bucking Fastard,” during an appearance at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, the actor revealed that he does “connect with” the Disney movie franchise’s fellow star, Johnny Depp, “every now and again.”

However, that doesn’t mean that Bloom has been kept informed about the possibility of a new “Pirates” film, which is why he explained, “I think, it’s like, that was so fun and it was such a zeitgeist-y thing. I mean, I don’t know how they do it or when they do it, but I haven’t heard.”

“I don’t know. I think nostalgia is such a big thing in the world today,” he also said. “So we keep harking back to these things, because of the nostalgia and what the feeling you had watching whatever your favorite thing was. There’s that kind of thing that I think we’re seeing in movies as well. So we’ll see.”

Orlando Has Addressed How a New ‘Pirates’ Movie Could Happen

Getty Orlando Bloom

It was back in 2003 that “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” first came out and delighted fans with Bloom as Turner and Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, along with Keira Knightley who played Elizabeth Swann and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Barbossa.

Next, came “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” (2006), “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” (2007), “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011), and finally, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (2017).

As for a new movie, Bloom also talked about the possibility at Fan Expo Chicago in August 2025, according to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I think there’s definitely, I’m sure there’s a way to create something. I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back.”

He added, “My thing is, if the script was great and — ideally it was everybody — it’d be kind of like in for a penny, in for a pound, you know.”

Beyond that, Bloom addressed a possible change that could occur, telling the Fan Expo crowd, “What they’re thinking…is how to do it. Do you bring in a female leading character that replicates Jack in some way? I don’t know. The jury is out on how to do it again…”