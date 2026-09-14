Pink Makes Rare Public Appearance With Her Son, Jameson, as He Rocks Bold Hairstyle Transformation

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore-Hart, made a rare public appearance with her son, Jameson, at the US Open to watch a tennis match at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sunday, September 13.

Musician Pink Attends US Open With Her Son

Getty Pink kisses her son Jameson at the US Open tennis tournament

For the occasion, the “So What” singer wore a white top and trousers, and she looked effortlessly chic. Her son wore a patterned green top with matching shorts. But the most exciting part of their outing was that Jameson was sporting a brand new, bold hairstyle: he had dyed his hair a bold shade of pink!

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Also in the crowd was Anna Wintour, who sat behind them. She was wearing a red-and-white patterned dress and black oversized sunglasses.

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The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, who has also been a guest mentor on “The Voice,” is a mother of two children with her husband, Carey Hart. Their son, Jameson, was born on December 26, 2016, and their eldest child, daughter, Willow Sage, was born on June 2, 2011.

Pink’s Family Is Her Priority

Willow and Jameson have grown up mostly out of the spotlight, though they have made rare public appearances and attended red carpet events with their parents. Both Willow and Jameson are also talented singers. Pink shared a video of Jameson singing with her on social media, and she recorded “Cover Me in Sunshine” with Willow. Willow has performed with her mother on multiple occasions, including in an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a February 2023 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Pink revealed how much she wanted children, despite the advice against having them because of the impact it would have on her career. “Everyone told me, ‘If you have children right now, your career’s over,’” she said, People reports.

She continued, “Obviously, we’re all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn’t understand me. And I think that’s when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it’s when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it.”

Pink Shares a Glimpse Into Her Marriage

Pink proposed to Hart, and the couple married on January 7, 2006, in a ceremony in Costa Rica. Pink has been open about their marriage, including how they attended marriage counseling. In an Instagram post on September 15, 2020, Pink shared her thoughts on marriage. “He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together,” she wrote. “Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter; it is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table.”

She continued, “People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it.”