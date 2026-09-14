Kelly Osbourne Remembers Amy Winehouse With Amazing Throwback Photos on Late Star’s 43rd Birthday

English Reality star, television personality, singer, actress, and fashion designer Kelly Osbourne has paid a touching tribute to the late superstar singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse on what would have been the late star’s 43rd birthday.

Osbourne — who rose to fame on MTV’s “The Osbournes” and has since appeared on the likes of “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Masked Singer” — was close friends with “Back to Black” performer Winehouse, who tragically passed away from the effects of accidental alcohol poisoning at the age of just 27 on July 23, 2011.

41-year-old Osbourne took to social media to pay her tribute to Winehouse, which included some amazing throwback photographs.

Kelly Osbourne Remembers ‘My Beautiful Amy’

Kelly Osbourne shared her tribute to her late friend Amy Winehouse with the 4.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of six superb throwback photographs. All six snaps feature Winehouse. In five of them, Kelly is alongside her, either laughing, posing, or hugging her. In the other image, Kelly’s father, the late Ozzy Osbourne, lovingly hugs Winehouse while she laughs heartily.

Kelly’s long caption on the post begins, “Happy birthday, my beautiful Amy. 🤍”

It goes on, “There are some people who come into your life and leave footprints on your heart so deep that time could never possibly erase them. You are one of those people.”

The post also says, “You were magic, Amy. Beautifully, wildly, imperfectly human and so very loved.”

After more heartfelt words, the touching post concludes, “Keep singing somewhere beautiful. Until we meet again. 🤍”

Martha and the Vandellas 1967 pop hit “Jimmy Mack” plays over the top of the post. Presumably, it’s a song that meant something to Kelly and Winehouse.

Kelly’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to leave their own messages.

Kelly’s Followers Praise Her ‘Beautiful Words’

Getty Kelly Osbourne and Amy Winehouse.

The comments section of Kelly Osbourne’s tribute to the late Amy Winehouse is awash with messages from her fans and followers. Many of the messages are from people paying their own tributes to Winehouse, while others praise Kelly’s touching words about the star.

One of Kelly’s followers commented, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Amy!!! You sure are missed 💔.”

Another follower wrote, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Amy Winehouse! @kellyosbourne you were such close friends with her! I loved your interview and when you danced to Rehab at Somerset House in 2007! 💜”

“What beautiful words,” said another Instagram user.

Somebody else noted, “Such a beautiful soul and talent. Happy heavenly birthday Amy ❤️💕.”

One person wrote a little anecdote about Winehouse, saying, “She loved the meatballs, made by her close friend from Soho who was like her second dad. I know him. He gave her a job with age 16 . She suffered just too much. Happy birthday.”

Another of Kelly’s followers said, “Wow lovely friendship and beautiful words!!! She left too early!!!💔”

Someone else wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday Amy. Beautiful words Kelly x.”

Last but not least, another individual commented, “What a beautifully written tribute by Kelly!”

We sincerely hope that Kelly Osbourne is coping with the loss of her friend on the 15th anniversary of her sad passing. May Amy Winehouse’s memory be a blessing to Kelly and everyone else who loved her. Moreover, may she continue to rest in eternal peace.