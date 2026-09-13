Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Handcuffed After an Incident at a Bar

It has been less than a month since Hayden Panettiere died on August 16, after being found in an apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina, by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson’s brother, Zach Hickerson, who called first responders. Now, it has been reported by TMZ that Brian and Zach were involved in an incident at a Greenville, South Carolina, bar.

Hayden Panettiere’s Ex-Boyfriend Involved in a Bar Incident

TMZ broke the news that Brian and Zach had been involved in an incident at the bar, which resulted in both of them being handcuffed by police. The outlet writes that Brian was claiming “that police leaked details about the death of his actress girlfriend, Hayden Panettiere.”

The Greenville Police Department told TMZ that Brian was released from custody, but his brother was “taken into custody for disorderly conduct and brought to jail.” TMZ reports that Brian was not arrested, but when police came his brother Zach was “highly intoxicated and began yelling profanities” which resulted in his arrest for disorderly conduct.

TMZ also obtained a video which shows Brian, who allegedly “picked up a stool at the bar and slung it backwards,” sources told TMZ. The sources also told the outlet that the brothers had been “drinking for hours,” before the incident occurred.

There has been much speculation about the circumstances of Panettiere’s death, the cause of which has not yet been released as the coroner waits for the results of a toxicology exam.

Brian’s attorney has previously spoken about the speculation surrounding him after Panettiere’s death. They released a statement to ABC News on Thursday, August 20. “Hayden’s death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play,” the statement reads. “Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

Hayden Panettiere Passes Away

In an interview with the Daily Mail on August 25, Bryan’s half sister, Ashley Hickerson, spoke about the impact that Panettiere’s passing had on their family. “A massive tragedy has happened,” she said. “My family is really feeling this loss as well. If I could be with them, I would.” She said their father was “devastated” and referred to her family as “amazing people” whom she is protective of. The Daily Mail reports that Ashley “stressed that the violent episodes did not reflect the family in which Brian grew up.”

Ashley also described Brian and why Panettiere may have been drawn to him, despite his arrest for punching the “Nashville” actress, which resulted in him being sentenced to 45 days in jail in 2021. “If I can say one thing about Brian, it’s that he is the most charismatic person and he draws you in,” Ashley said. “I get why Hayden was with him. Brian is just the type of person who can make you laugh no matter what, and he can be fun.”

Many of Panettiere’s closest friends reportedly believed he was not in her life around the time of her death. “Brian was with her at the time of her death,” a source told Us Weekly on August 18. “He had inserted himself into her life and was surveilling her.” The source continued, “All was well up until a week ago when she went kind of silent, and then she passed away. She had a lot to live for; she had plans to go on a girls’ trip. She was going to see her daughter in Europe. But [in] the last week, things had changed and Brian had inserted himself into her life.”



